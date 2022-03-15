Russian protester interrupts live TV broadcast holding sign saying: 'No War'

Asha C. Gilbert and Karina Zaiets, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A protester stormed the set of a Russian evening live broadcast with a sign in English reading: "No War."

The woman, Marina Ovsyannikova, was an employee of the state-owned Channel One network in Moscow and was later detained and taken into custody, according to human rights group OVD-Info.

Her sign also included other messages in Russian reading, "Don't believe the propaganda" and "you are being lied to."

OVD-Info posted a pre-recorded video from Ovsyannikova after her protest where she said what's happening in Ukraine is a crime.

"Russia is the aggressor. The responsibility for this aggression lies on the conscience of only one person and this person is Vladimir Putin," she said. "My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian and they were never enemies."

She said she worked for Channel One over the last few years doing Kremlin propaganda and was now ashamed of it.

"I am ashamed that I allowed (Channel One) to tell lies from the TV screen. I am ashamed of letting Russian people get zombied," Ovsyannikova said. "We just quietly watched this antihuman regime."

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked her during a video address Monday night, according to the Guardian.

“I’m thankful to those Russians who don’t stop trying to deliver the truth, who are fighting against disinformation and tell real facts to their friends and families, and personally to that woman who went in the studio of Channel One with an antiwar poster,” he said.

OVD-Info presumed Ovsyannikova was taken to the Ostankino police department but did not know her whereabouts beyond that.

From Opinion: She's a hero who challenged Putin on live TV. Now she's in a Russian jail cell.

But CNN reported that a photo showing Ovsyannikova, whom they identified as a Channel One TV editor, in a Moscow court with one of her lawyers, Anton Gashinsky, was published on Telegram Tuesday afternoon.

A new law passed by Russian lawmakers and Putin earlier this month could land her in prison for up to 15 years.

The law criminalized the intentional spread of information that goes against the government's narrative and words like "war" and "invasion" are not to be used. The country prefers for “special military operation” to describe what is happening in Ukraine.

"We are smart Russian people and it's only within our power to stop this madness," Ovsyannikova said at the end of the video. "Go out to protest, don't be afraid of anything. They can't arrest all of us."

Contributing: Celina Tebor and Christal Hayes

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Protestor walks on Russian live TV broadcast with sign saying 'No War'

