Russian protestors imprisoned for 19 years for arson attack on military recruitment office

Two Russian men have been sentenced to 19 years in prison for trying to set fire to a military recruitment office.

Alexei Nuriyev and Roman Nasryeyev were found guilty of terrorism by a district military court in Russia’s third-largest city of Yekaterinburg. They are expected to spend most of their sentence in a high-security prison.

Mr Nuriyev, a 37-year-old firefighter, and Mr Nasryeyev, a 27-year-old driver in the Russian National Guard, were out celebrating Mr Nuriyev’s birthday in October when they walked to the administration building in the town of Bakal and hurled three Molotov cocktails at it.

The blaze was promptly put out by a night guard, but an employee testified in court that the fire could have destroyed the military records of about 4,000 men, thus paralysing local efforts to recruit for the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation of several hundred thousand people last year spurred a wave of arson attacks in protest across the country.

Mr Nuriyev and Mr Nasryeyev, who play together in a rock band, said in court that they had been coerced into pleading guilty.

Before the war, arson attacks might have been met with a suspended sentence, but Russia’s parliament amended a criminal law last year to allow prosecutors to qualify such crimes as terrorist attacks.

Particularly harsh

A non-governmental organisation that has been advocating for the men said it suspected the sentencing was particularly harsh since the defendants used to work for government agencies.

One of the men testified during the trial that he thought setting the building on fire was the only way in which he could protest against Mr Putin’s decision to send civilians to fight in the war.

“By my actions, I merely wanted to show there are people in our town who disagree with the mobilisation and (the war in Ukraine),” Mr Nasryeyev said, adding that he wanted his “voice to be heard”.

A tally by Russian outlet Mediazona, which has been documenting attacks on government buildings, suggested that angry Russians set at least 94 military recruitment offices on fire last year.

The Kremlin has essentially criminalised all forms of protest against the invasion of Ukraine, equating mere criticism of the war to the “discreditation of the Russian armed forces”.