Russian proxy in Kherson region suddenly hospitalised and delegates his "powers"

Ukrainska Pravda — Thursday, 4 August 2022, 22:36

Volodymyr Saldo, the "head" of Kherson Oblast appointed by the Russian invaders, claimed that he was going to the hospital, and he was delegating his "authority" to his "acting executive", Serhii Yelisieiev.

Source: Volodymyr Saldo on Telegram

Details: Volodymyr Saldo claims that the "minister of health" approached him after the meeting, and "began to insist on an immediate medical examination". Then, according to him, the "minister" brought doctors, "who insisted on immediate hospitalisation after their examination."

Quote from Saldo: "I decided to follow through with the doctors' proposals after a discussion with the head of the government and my colleagues. The head of Kherson Oblast administration, Serhii Yelisieiev [former Russian Federal Security Service employee - ed.], will perform the duties of the head of Kherson Oblast during my absence."

Background: In July, representatives of the occupying "authorities" of Kherson Oblast claimed that they had prevented an attempt on the life of Russian proxy Volodymyr Saldo.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!