The Russian fancied himself a "hero," but his fellow citizens showed him his place

A one-armed, unrecognized “hero” of the Russian aggression against Ukraine was beaten up in St. Petersburg after trying to reprimand the owner of a Lexus for parking on the sidewalk.

Upon returning home, many of these “war veterans,” who are now one of the main pillars of the Kremlin regime, naively believe that the Russian public will show respect to them.

Their fellow citizens, for some reason, do not listen to the morals of these murderers and marauders.

The incident was caught on video, showing the so-called "hero" crawling on all fours down the street, trying to protect himself from the blows of the driver and his friend.

The unexpectedly harsh rebuff did not seem to have any effect on the beaten invader, as he continued to jump around for some time, angrily waving the remains of his limb.

Russian propagandists claim that the Lexus driver and his friend have been arrested.

