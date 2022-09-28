Russian puppet authorities in Ukraine ask Putin to consider “joining” their occupied territories to Russia

Russia placed propaganda banners in the occupied territories of Ukraine against the backdrop of pseudo-referendums

One of these “appeals” to Putin was made by Leonid Pasechnik, the puppet head of the Luhansk puppet authority, Kherson collaborator Vladimir Saldo, and the so-called "head" of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Yevhen Balitsky.

Donetsk puppet authority head Denis Pushilin is expected to make the same appeal soon.

From Sept. 23 to 27, the Russian invaders staged so-called "referendums" in the temporarily occupied parts of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. None of these regions is fully controlled by Russia.

Ukraine and the vast majority of Western countries have declared that the results of these sham referendums will not be recognized.

On Sept. 27, the Russian invaders announced the "results" of these pre-determined votes in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Russian propagandists claimed that over or nearly 90% of the population in Ukraine’s occupied territories had “voted” for annexation to Russia. Numbers of 98.42% were invented for Luhansk Oblast, 93.11% for Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 87.05% for Kherson Oblast, and 99.23% for Donetsk Oblast.

All of these reported “results” are simply made up by the Kremlin, and do not correspond with the actual attitudes of the population in the occupied territory.



