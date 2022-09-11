Russian puppet Pushilin is nowhere to be found, Mariupol official says

Denis Pushilin has vanished without a trace

“Our sources confirm that Pushilin’s whereabouts are unknown,” said Andriushchenko.

“He was supposed to attend the ‘concert’ in Mariupol (held at the city theatre, where a Russian air strike killed at least 300 civilians). He was then supposed to travel towards the coast… But something went wrong. Nobody knows where Pushilin is. How peculiar.”

He added that Russia-appointed “head” of Mariupol, Kostyantyn Ivashchenko was attempting to flee to Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol, but “his own bodyguards” told him that’s not possible at the moment.

As the sweeping Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast crossed into Donetsk Oblast, unconfirmed reports suggested the fighting was getting close to Donetsk itself.

Ukrainian Channel 24 reported that Pushilin has fled Donetsk on Sept. 10.

Pushilin posted a video from a car, traveling somewhere, saying that he “remains in contact” with the occupation “administration” in the city.

