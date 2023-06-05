Russian radio broadcasts panicked Putin's address due to "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine"

In Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh oblasts in Russia, radio broadcast an address of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in which he called upon Russians to evacuate to the interior of the country due to the invasion by the Ukrainian army and announced mobilisation. Local authorities and the Kremlin claim that the address is fake.

Source: Russian independent media outlet Meduza, referring to anonymous Telegram channels; Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti, referring to the statement by Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov; Operative Staff of Belgorod Oblast

Quote: "Russians, fellow citizens, brothers and sisters. Today at 4:00, the Ukrainian troops, armed by the NATO bloc, upon agreement and with the support of Washington, invaded the territory of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts. Our border guards and the armed forces are courageously fighting back against the prevailing forces of the aggressor.

Martial law has been implemented in the territory of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts according to my order. Today, I will sign an order about general mobilisation, as we will need to unite all forces of the Russian Federation in order to defeat a dangerous and cunning enemy."

Details: In his address to the residents of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk oblasts, Putin called upon them to evacuate deeper into the country.

Peskov called the address fake and claimed that control over the broadcast had been restored. The authorities in the regions believe that the address was intended to spread panic.

По радіо в РФ транслювали панічне звернення Путіна через "вторгнення ЗСУ" pic.twitter.com/BXefex19jA — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 5, 2023

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!