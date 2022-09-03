Russian railway company needs up to 10,000 thousand volunteers for war in Ukraine General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:05

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that a Russian railway company has been ordered to find up to 10,000 "volunteers" among its civilian employees for a short-term contract for the war in Ukraine.

Source: General Staff on Facebook, information correct as of 18:00 on 3 September

Quote: "State companies of the Russian Federation received new regulations for the selection of ‘volunteers’ for the war.

So, the company Russian Railways received an order to search for up to 10,000 new candidates among civilian employees for a short-term contract."

Details: The General Staff also reported that the invaders had strengthened the administrative and police regime in cities and towns located on the banks of the Dnipro river, and boosted protection of the coastline in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.