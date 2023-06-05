Russian reconnaissance group tries to cross state border in Kharkiv Oblast, says General Staff

“In the Siversk and Slobozhanske areas, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to infiltrate a subversive reconnaissance group across the state border of Ukraine in the vicinity of the settlement of Zelene (Kharkiv Oblast),” the report says.

The Russians also continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. In particular, 29 combat clashes took place on June 4, the General Staff said.

Fighters from an anti-Putin Russian armed group, the Russian Volunteer Corps or RDK, announced on June 4 that they were engaged in battles near Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

The Russian armed group reached out to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov with an offer to return captured Russian army soldiers as a goodwill gesture. In return, they asked for a private audience with the governor to discuss the present state of the region and, crucially, the future of Russia as a whole.

RDK fighters announced their latest raid in Russia’sBelgorod Oblast on June 1.

Another anti-Putin Russian armed group, the Freedom of Russia Legion, announced on May 22 that together with the RDK it had“completely liberated” the village of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast, passed the village of Gora-Podol, and began storming Grayvoron.

Local authorities declared a “counterterrorist operation” and, according to the governor, had most residents of Grayvoron evacuated.

The Russians claimed that they had killed most of the saboteurs and “pushed the rest back” to the territory of Ukraine. RDK and legion fighters denied the losses.

The RDK and the legion reported that they had advanced42 kilometers into Russia and controlled some settlements in Belgorod Oblast for a day. They claimed to have lost two people in action, with 10 others wounded.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the actions of the legion and the RDK in Belgorod Oblast of Russia “the establishment of a security strip” to protect Ukrainians.

Ukrainian Defense Intelligence officer and spokesperson Andriy Yusov said that the raid in the Russian oblast was carried out exclusively by legion and RDK fighters, who are themselves Russian citizens.

