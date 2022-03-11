Russian regime change is needed for US corporations like Goldman Sachs to return, says Anthony Scaramucci

Russian President Vladimir Putin. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Big corporations won't return to Russia while Putin is in charge, Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC on Friday.

He anticipates a significant regime change in Russia, and says Putin will not be in power much longer.

A number of western businesses have fled Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, and anything short of regime change is unlikely to bring them back, according to SkyBridge Capital founder and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

On Thursday, Goldman Sachs became the first major Wall Street bank to cease operations in Russia, and the Big-Four accounting firms also all recently announced their departure.

Other large brands exiting Russia include McDonald's, Spotify, Disney, Uniqlo, and Ikea, with many ending decades of business in the country.

"There's no way back into the international community for President Putin," Scaramucci told CNBC Friday. "It's just ridiculously bad."

As the West's economic sanctions choke Russia's economy, Scaramucci expects Putin to eventually negotiate a ceasefire that includes immunity for himself and his top generals.

Among the scores of corporations that have cut ties with Russia in recent weeks, most won't return until there's a sign of progress, he said.

"Until there's a significant regime change [in Russia] and some positivity and softening of that militarism, I do not see anybody being able to go back," Scaramucci said. He added that he doesn't see a reason for Western leaders to ease sanctions even if Russia pulls out of Ukraine.

And while foreign businesses may eventually resume operations there, "they're not going to go back anytime with President Putin in charge," he said.

