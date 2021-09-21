Russian ringleader of Salisbury attack charged over Novichok poisoning

Denis Sergeev aka Sergey Fedotov - the GRU senior officer linked to a string of other attacks in Europe

Scotland Yard has charged the suspected ringleader of the gang of Russian agents who carried out the Novichok attack in Salisbury in 2018.

Denis Sergeev, a senior military intelligence officer who used the alias Sergey Fedotov, is accused of being part of the team who deployed a deadly nerve agent in an attempt to murder the Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in March 2018.

He allegedly carried out the attack alongside his fellow GRU operatives, Anatoliy Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, who were charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) under their aliases Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov in September 2018.

His GRU unit 29155 - which is said to specialise in sabotage, subversion and assassination - has been linked to other attacks around Europe including a suspected poisoning of a Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev and his son in 2015 and an explosion at an arms depot in the Czech Republic in 2014.

The Metropolitan Police said Sergeev had been charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) under his alias, after a lengthy and painstaking investigation was able to show evidence of the three acting together in Britain over the weekend when the Skripals were poisoned.

Scotland Yard have not ruled out that more people could have been involved in the operation and have confirmed there are a number of other ongoing lines of inquiry.

After landing at Heathrow Airport at 11am on Friday 2 March 2018, Sergeev checked into a central London hotel.

Denis Sergeev at Heathrow

Around four hours later the other two members of the unit flew into Gatwick and headed to the modest City Stay Hotel in Bow East London.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, who has been spearheading the investigation into the poisonings, said police now had evidence to show that the three met up several times over the weekend.

It is thought Sergeev travelled to Oxford Circus and Embankment as well as other locations around the capital as the final stages of the plan was allegedly being put into action.

Police said searches of the hotel where Sergeev had stayed had not identified any evidence of Novichok, although traces of the nerve agent were discovered at the hotel where the other pair stayed.

As a Major General in the GRU, Sergeev is the most senior ranking of the three, and it is thought he was in charge of the operation, directing the other two as they carried out their mission.

An investigation by the Bellingcat website unearthed Sergeev’s identity in February 2019, but Mr Haydon said counter-terror police had been aware of his role from the time when they identified the other two suspects.

Analysis of his movements and communications while in the UK, established that Sergeev connected to the internet hundreds of times but avoided using any Wi-fi networks, as he sought to avoid detection.

He also made numerous telephone calls back to Moscow during his three day stay.

Police have also been able to piece together a detailed timeline of their movements by looking at CCTV across London, the transport network and in Salisbury.

On Saturday Mar 3, Chepiga and Mishkin travelled by train to Salisbury on what is believed to have been a reconnaissance mission, returning to London later that day. It is not thought Sergeev travelled to Salisbury.

Chepiga and Mishkin at Salisbury station

The following day the pair, wearing different clothing made the identical journey for a second time, this time placing the Novichok on the door handle of Skripal's Salisbury home.

In addition to poisoning Mr Skripal and his daughter, Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who was the first officer to attend the former Russian agent's home was left critically ill. Fortunately all three recovered from their ordeal

Four months later however, the nerve agent cost the life of local mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess after her partner Charlie Rowley found a discarded bottle of perfume which had been used to transport the Novichok.

Sergeev left the UK on the afternoon of Sunday Mar 4, while Chepiga and Mishkin were still in Salisbury, boarding the 1.45pm flight from Heathrow to Moscow.

After delivering the nerve agent, the other two returned to London by train and boarded Aeroflot flight SU2585 to Moscow which left Heathrow at 10.30pm.

After counter-terror police passed a file of evidence to the CPS, they charged Sergeev with the same seven counts his alleged co-conspirators face.

These are conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal; the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey; the use and possession of Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey.

None of the three have been charged in connection with the death of Ms Sturgess because while the police have linked the two incidents, they still do not have the evidence to show how Mr Rowley came by the counterfeit perfume bottle that contained the fatal Novichok.

Shortly after being identified and named by the UK authorities, Chepiga and Mishkin went on Russian state television to claim they were sports nutritionists who had simply visited Salisbury in order to look at the city’s fine cathedral spire.

Mr Haydon said: "This marks another significant development in our investigation. Ever since these terrible incidents occurred, we were clear that we would be relentless in our investigation and our pursuit of justice for the victims of the attacks and their families.

"Whilst public attention gradually moved away from what happened in Salisbury and Amesbury, the investigation team has remained absolutely focused, meticulously poring over the evidence and building our case.

"This has been one of the most complex investigations ever undertaken in counter-terrorism policing and the skill, professionalism and dedication shown by everyone involved has been remarkable.

"We continue to appeal to the public for any information that might assist with our investigation. The information we’re releasing now may well jog somebody’s memory, so I would urge you to get in touch with any information about the three men we have identified – whether you may have seen them in the UK between Mar 2-4 2018, or if you know them."

Kier Pritchard, Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police said: "These shocking incidents had a significant impact on all involved and my thoughts, and those of Wiltshire Police, remain with Sergei and Yulia Skripal, Charlie Rowley, the family of Dawn Sturgess, who tragically died, and former Wiltshire Police Detective Sergeant, Nick Bailey.

"The Counter Terrorism Policing Network investigation team continues to work tirelessly to seek to bring those responsible to justice and Wiltshire Police will continue to offer our full and ongoing support in this investigation."

Despite gathering enough evidence to formally charge all three with serious offences, counter-terror police remain realistic about the prospects of ever seeing justice done.

With no extradition treaty in place, and Moscow denying any knowledge of the incident, the British authorities are powerless to put the suspects before the courts.

However, Interpol red notices have been issued, meaning if any of the three were to travel to a third country, they could potentially be arrested.