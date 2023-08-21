The Russian risking everything to stand up to Putin

There is no chance of Muratov ‘shutting up’ as he continues his fight to maintain press freedom in Russia, says Patrick Forbes - Stephen Foote/ Channel 4

Last February, as Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine, many of his critics took it as a sign to leave the country. But not Dmitry Muratov.

Founder and editor of Novaya Gazeta (Russia’s only independent newspaper), the Nobel Peace Prize winner – and the bravest man I know – was determined to stay and report the truth about the war. In fact, he called me from Moscow not long after the start of the invasion, and suggested I make a documentary with him about it.

There was one condition: “Don’t put my or my staff’s life in danger,” he said down the phone. So started an extraordinary odyssey, as we chronicled his fight to maintain press freedom in Russia.

As our documentary The Price of Truth shows all too clearly, it is a fight involving acid attacks, death threats and a blunt refusal to give in to the Kremlin’s brutal attempts to stifle dissent, as the war in Ukraine puts an increasing strain on Russian civil society.

It is no exaggeration to say that Muratov is putting his life on the line in this fight; a fight that is about a very different philosophy to that of his increasingly bellicose and vengeful President.

As he put it to me in a rare moment of reflection: “Putin thinks that death is good if it means dying for the Motherland. I think that living for the Motherland is the most important thing for Russia. We have a conflict between life and death. And I am not an observer. I am a participant.”

Dmitry Muratov has lost six of his journalists since he founded his paper in 1993, murdered after their reports offended the Kremlin - Vladimir Semenov/Channel 4

Death is something all too real for Dmitry. He has lost six of his journalists since he founded his paper in 1993, murdered after their reports offended the Kremlin. A month ago he nearly lost another one.

Elena Milashina, one of his star reporters, was kidnapped and brutally beaten as she got off her plane in Chechnya on July 4, on her way to report on the trial of a human rights activist. Within hours Muratov was on a plane to nearby Beslan, determined to get her back to the relative safety of Moscow, ignoring the Chechen government’s repeated threats against him and his team.

His bravery paid off. Fourteen hours later Milashina was safely in a top Moscow hospital, her body bruised and her hands fractured in 14 places, but her life no longer at risk. But that is the consistency and courage that have marked Dmitry Muratov – Dima to his friends – since I first met him while making a film about the oligarchs in the chaos of Russia in the early 2000s.

I found myself in Muratov’s office at 10am. Within moments I was enfolded in a bear hug, and sternly told “We must drink” as a whisky bottle was uncorked. I ended the meeting blind drunk, but not before I realised that he was indeed telling me the truth, as he has ever since.

Since he founded Novaya Gazeta with a bunch of disillusioned colleagues from the state paper Komsomolskaya Pravda, Novaya has broken stories on the brutal reality of the Chechen War, the billions stolen by the ruling elite and the lies told by the Kremlin about the Ukrainian war.

None of this makes him the Kremlin’s darling. So, keeping the paper alive is akin to walking a daily tightrope for Muratov, requiring him to step back when he judges it necessary. He had to pause reporting on the war in Chechnya when the life of one of his reporters was threatened there.

That is because the death of his six journalists is still a source of enormous pain for Muratov, whether it is his best friend Yuri Scheckochihin, killed by a mysterious poison, or reporter Anna Politkovskaya, gunned down in the lift of her Moscow apartment block.

Portraits of all six hang over the Novaya editorial table “so we see them every day”. When pressed, Muratov defines his main task as keeping his employees “safe” – whatever the cost.

An old picture in which Dmitry Muratov faces Mikhail Gorbachev - Channel 4/Maxim Marmur

That is what I found him doing when we started our filming in a snowy Riga, in Latvia, just a fortnight after the Ukraine invasion. Ostensibly, Muratov was there to be a judge on the jury of a documentary festival. But, in private, he was using the visit to negotiate safe passage with the Latvian government for as many of his journalists as possible.

Discussing it, in a rare moment of irritation he rounded on my long-term (and long-suffering) producer Yelena Durden Smith: “These are secret negotiations, understand. I can’t let anyone in on the detail.” Turning abruptly to me, he said: “Give me your word.” We did – and no word got out.

Muratov may have been trying to get half his team out of Moscow, but he was determined to return to Russia and look after those of his staff who could not or would not leave. I was horrified, feeling that in returning he was taking a crazy risk, a risk made worse by the fact that President Zelensky had just singled him out as one of the few Russians telling the truth about the war.

My concern was made even more acute when a minibus screeched up, just as Muratov was about to leave for home. In the car: a party of Russian journalists who had escaped overnight from Moscow. They had been picked up at the border by their boss, Pulitzer Prize-winner Roman Anin, a friend and former protégé of Dima’s. Anin confided: “I wouldn’t go [back to Russia], because they most likely will arrest me. Nobody survives Russian prison. He knows all of that and despite that he goes back.”

Anin’s remark enshrined the major theme of our film; every time Muratov returned to Russia over the next year, he was putting his life at risk. He, however, couldn’t care less. Once back in an increasingly hostile Moscow, he decided to auction his Nobel medal and give most of the proceeds to Ukrainian refugees.

The Russian government said nothing. The response was delivered more directly. A couple of days later Muratov was on a train to Samara to see his mother. He had missed her birthday.

The door of his compartment swung open, “Are you Muratov?” asked a masked man. “Yes” answered Muratov. “This is for our boys.” Seconds later he was covered in foul smelling red paint. The assailant ran off, as did the guy outside the compartment who was filming it all.

Muratov was covered in foul smelling red paint by an assailant - Dmitry Muratov

The policemen at the end of the platform stopped the paint thrower for a few seconds. And then let him go. The next day, the cameraman was brought in for questioning. And then let go. Everyone allegedly involved in the attack denied having anything to do with it – even the people running the website where footage of it was posted.

Muratov called a few days later. It turned out the paint was laced with acetone, the raw material used in plastics, solvents, cosmetics and explosives. His eyesight is permanently damaged. He knew – all too clearly – what he was being told: “Shut up. And keep your newspaper quiet.”

But there is and was no chance of Muratov “shutting up”. Despite the damage to his eyesight, he refused to abandon the auction. In July last year in a glittering New York setting, the gavel banged down on a record breaking bid of $103 million, to audible gasps in the room.

In Riga, after Muratov’s clandestine diplomacy, a slowly swelling tide of Novaya emigres has managed to establish Novaya Gazeta Europe; despite having to maintain a legal and political distance between the paper and the Moscow operation, for fear everyone there is jailed. And every day Novaya Europe’s contents are a constant challenge to Putin’s rhetoric about a Russia united behind the “Special Military Operation”.

In Moscow, Muratov’s paper and all of its subsidiaries inside Russia have been closed following a wave of Kremlin court cases against them. But its editor has refused to keep quiet – whether it is acting as defence counsel in the trial of a veteran Russian rights campaigner, speaking out against the government’s “Stalinist policy” of branding dissentient journalists “foreign agents”, or touring the world to ram home the theme of his Nobel speech that if “we give up on democracy, we agree to war”.

There is no chance that my friend will ever agree to war.

