Russian rocket falls in the north of Moldova

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – MONDAY, 31 OCTOBER 2022, 11:16

A Russian rocket fell in the village of Naslavcea, in the Ocnita District in the north of Moldova, in the morning of 31 October.

Source: European Pravda, quoting the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova

The ministry noted that a rocket was shot down by the Ukrainian air defence system and fell on the northern part of the village of Naslavcea, which is located near the border with Ukraine.

Phot: the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova

The ministry noted that, according to the Ukrainian authorities, Russians attacked the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine, which is located 10 km away from the Naslavcea Hydroelectric Power Plant. There is no threat of flooding.

"At the moment, the Interior Ministry forces have surrounded the area hit by the rocket in order to prevent possible danger. A documentation group is working at the scene," the ministry reported.

Background: On 10 October, three Russian missiles breached the airspace of Moldova.

