Russian rockets hit Kremenchuk Oil Refinery

ANASTASIIA KALATUR – SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 05:34

Russian forces conducted a rocket strike on Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and other infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast of Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kremenchuk suffers another enemy attack. Between 6 and 8 Russian rockets have hit Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and other infrastructure facilities. Details to follow. Threat is still active. Remain in shelters."

