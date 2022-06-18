Russian rockets hit Kremenchuk Oil Refinery
ANASTASIIA KALATUR – SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 05:34
Russian forces conducted a rocket strike on Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and other infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast of Ukraine.
Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Kremenchuk suffers another enemy attack. Between 6 and 8 Russian rockets have hit Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and other infrastructure facilities. Details to follow. Threat is still active. Remain in shelters."
