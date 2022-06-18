Russian rockets hit Kremenchuk Oil Refinery

ANASTASIIA KALATUR – SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 05:34

Russian forces conducted a rocket strike on Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and other infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk, in Poltava Oblast of Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Lunin, Head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Kremenchuk suffers another enemy attack. Between 6 and 8 Russian rockets have hit Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and other infrastructure facilities. Details to follow. Threat is still active. Remain in shelters."

Earlier:

  • Kremenchuk Oil Refinery infrastructure has been destroyed – it won’t be able to operate until at least the end of 2022.

  • Kremenchuk Oil Refinery was the biggest oil producer in Ukraine.

  • There have been fuel shortages at gas stations across Ukraine due to the destruction of Kremenchuk Oil Refinery.

