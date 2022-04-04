Russian rouble eases, stocks up on talk of new sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a Russian rouble banknote and a descending and rising stock graph
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble eased in early trade on Monday, heading away from a near five-week high against the dollar it touched last Friday, while the MOEX benchmark stock index climbed higher to levels seen before Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The market was eyeing developments around what Russia calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that started on Feb. 24, as well as risks of new western sanctions against Moscow on top of unprecedented penalties already imposed.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that a new round of sanctions targeting Russia was needed.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble eased 0.2% against the dollar at 84.10, moving away from its strongest level since Feb. 23 of 80.3325 it hit on Friday.

To the euro, the rouble added 0.2% to trade at 92.83, away from an all-time high of nearly 132.42 it reached in Moscow trade on March 10.

In recent weeks, the rouble got a boost from capital controls as well as from President Vladimir Putin's demand that European consumers of Russian natural gas pay for it in roubles.

But Europe vowed to stay united against Moscow's demand that they pay for its gas in roubles, as the threat of an imminent supply halt eased.

The rouble is expected to stay within a range of 80-90 to the dollar in the next two weeks, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

The market was also scrutinising Russia's ability to keep on servicing its foreign debt. On Monday, Russia is due to pay $552 million on maturing 2022 Eurobond and $84 million in a coupon payout on 2042 Eurobond.

On the stock market, jittery trading continued and nearly all blue chips were in the black after the market reopened last week following a near month-long hiatus.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 2.2% to 1,053.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 2.1% up at 2,818.2 points, its highest level since Feb. 22.

Shares in Russia's second-largest sanctioned lender VTB outperformed the market by gaining 7.6% on the day. Its peer, No. 1 lender Sberbank, was up 5%.

(Reporting by Reuters, editing by Ed Osmond)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: EU Holds Russia Responsible for Atrocities

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union said it will hold Russian authorities responsible for alleged atrocities committed in northern Ukrainian towns that were occupied by Kremlin forces. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Fre

  • European Gas Swings With EU Mulling New Sanctions Against Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe fluctuated as traders weighed threats to supplies amid mounting calls for new sanctions against Russia.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Benchmark futures swung between gains a

  • Germany says West to agree more sanctions on Russia after Bucha killings

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Germany said on Sunday that the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia in the coming days after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes near Kyiv, ratcheting up the already vast economic pressure on Russia over its invasion. Russia's economy is facing the gravest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union after the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions due to Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Russia on Sunday denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha and said Ukraine had staged a performance for the Western media.

  • China Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to Audits

    (Bloomberg) -- China modified a decade-long rule that restricted offshore-listed firms’ financial data sharing practice, potentially removing a key hurdle for U.S. regulators to gain full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus Chinese companies listed in New York. Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If F

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Zelensky asks Americans not to stay silent in emotional Grammys cameoSatellite images show 45-foot-long trench at Ukrainian mass grave siteLithuania becomes first EU country to cut off Russian gasZelensky: "This is genocide"Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian forces retake Kyiv region while Russian troops attack OdessaHillary Clinton calls for harsher punishments on PutinRussian forces strike oil facility in key port city of OdessaDead

  • Oil Prices Don’t Fully Reflect Russian Supply Risks, Vitol Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices have fallen to levels that don’t reflect the risk of disruptions to Russian exports or the ability of China to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control, according to the world’s biggest independent crude trader.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outr

  • Russia-Ukraine War: Losses mounting on both sides as forces continue fighting

    It’s been over a month and a half since Russia invaded Ukraine, and there’s no indication the conflict will end any time soon.

  • ExxonMobil suspends Russian Far East LNG project - Interfax

    ExxonMobil said last month it would exit its Russian oil and gas operations, which it had valued at more than $4 billion, and halt new investment due to sanctions on Russia over Ukraine. The decision would see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and put the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar LNG facility there in doubt.

  • The Price for Europe to Wean Off Russian Gas Keeps Going Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Europe’s ambitious timetable for building its way out of a dependence on Russian energy faces potential delays and billions of dollars in extra costs as the war in Ukraine

  • China Gas Buyers Seek Cheap Russian Fuel Shunned by the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top liquefied natural gas importers are cautiously looking to purchase additional Russian shipments that have been shunned by the market in a bid to take advantage of cheap prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Wat

  • As Earmarks Return to Congress, Lawmakers Rush to Steer Money Home

    WASHINGTON — One hundred million dollars for an airport in Mobile, Alabama. Tens of thousands for upgrades to a police station in the tiny town of Milton, West Virginia. Hundreds of thousands of dollars sent to Arkansas to deal with feral swine. Stuffed inside the sprawling $1.5 trillion government spending bill enacted in March was the first batch of earmarks in more than a decade, after Congress resurrected the practice of allowing lawmakers to direct federal funds for specific projects to the

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • Adrian Grenier: Crypto can 'fix a lot of the systems that are broken'

    Adrian Grenier is bullish on crypto.

  • WATCH: President Zelensky asks Grammy viewers, ‘Support us in any way you can … but not silence’

    Here’s the full text of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s impassioned, pre-taped speech at the Grammys

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Turkish Inflation’s Rush Toward a New 20-Year High Leaves Lira Vulnerable

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish inflation is galloping toward a fresh 20-year high, leaving the lira increasingly vulnerable by depriving the currency of a buffer against market selloffs.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?A three-

  • Vamos, Carlos: Alcaraz gives Spain a Miami Open men's winner

    Spanish fans brought plenty of their nation’s flags to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, thrusting them into the air whenever things were going well for Carlos Alcaraz. Spain finally has a Miami Open men’s champion: an 18-year-old who wasn’t even in the top 100 of the world rankings at this time a year ago and now heads into the clay-court season arguably playing as well as anyone. Alcaraz, the No. 14 seed, shook off a slow start to beat sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 in Sunday's final.

  • Four commanders, mounted patrol unit among 100 Columbus police chosen for $200k buyout

    Four commanders, nine lieutenants, 28 sergeants and 59 police officers were selected by the city of Columbus for $200k retirement buyouts.

  • A tough night for Nashville at the Grammys

    News to educate, engage and entertain as you start your day.

  • Maks Levin Dies: Ukraine War Photographer And Documentarian Shot Dead At 40

    Maks Levin, whose photography documented the Ukraine war for many top international publications, has been found dead from a shooting in that country. He was 40. Levin went missing last month in a combat zone near Kyiv. He was reportedly killed by two bullets fired by the Russian military, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a […]