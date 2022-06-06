Russian rouble eases towards 62 vs dollar, stocks extend fall

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Russian Rouble banknote is placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened towards 62 against the dollar on Monday, steered by internal market flows and capital controls, while stock indexes extended losses after the latest Western sanctions.

At 0731 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 61.46, stabilising in the relatively narrow range of 60.0-62.5 in the past few days after rapid swings in May.

Against the euro, the rouble shed 0.8% to 65.31, heading away from a near seven-year high of 57.10 hit on May 25.

The rouble on the Moscow Exchange is driven by capital controls that Russia imposed to protect its financial system soon after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Russian currency remains much weaker at banks. VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, offered to sell cash dollars and euros for 84.00 and 89.00 rouble respectively.

Sanctions remain in focus. On Friday, EU countries agreed their sixth package of sanctions against Russia over what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, including an import ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products in six to eight months.

Russia's National Settlement Depository (NSD), which Moscow had planned to use to service its Eurobonds, will suspend transactions in euros after the European Union added the entity to its extended sanctions list.

On the local debt market, yields on 10-year OFZ treasury bonds fell to 9.01%, as the market awaited the central bank rate decision due on Friday. Yields on 2-year OFZs were down at 9.15%, moving inversely with their prices.

Short-tenor OFZ bonds already price in a cut to the key rate to 10% from 11% this week, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.9% to 1,176.5 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 2,302.9 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise as China Reopening Offsets Rate Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe gained along with US equity futures Monday as Beijing further eased Covid restrictions, helping soothe a fragile mood amid inflation and rate-hike concerns. Treasuries and the dollar slipped.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal,

  • China Stocks Jump as Easing Covid Curbs Boost Recovery Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks advanced on Monday as a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions in Bejing increased bets that economic activity will pick up.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near LowsThe

  • Elliott Seeks $456 Million From LME Over Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is seeking $456 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its move in March to cancel nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Min

  • Toshiba’s Dissenting Director Speaks Out on Activists on Board

    (Bloomberg) -- A Toshiba Corp. external board member said the company’s plan to appoint two directors representing activist investors lacks fairness and balance, opposing their election in a shareholder vote this month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says

  • Iron Ore Extends Gains Above $140 on Optimism For China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore topped up its biggest weekly gain in 13 weeks as traders tracked China’s moves to rein in Covid-19 restrictions that have weighed on steel demand this quarter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tok

  • Rep. Spartz makes latest trip to native Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion

    Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) visited her native Ukraine over the weekend for at least the fourth time since Russia’s invasion began more than 100 days ago. Spartz spent two days in Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine that has been bombed heavily by Russian forces, according to a Telegram post from Vyacheslav Chaus, an official…

  • Confronting the inflation beast: Five questions for the ECB

    The European Central Bank looks all but certain to announce on Thursday that its years of bond-buying stimulus are over and that high inflation means interest rate rises are imminent. "This could be the 'whatever it takes' moment for (ECB chief Christine) Lagarde as there are some doubts as to whether the ECB really could hike aggressively," said LBBW chief economist Moritz Kraemer. 1/ What will the ECB do on Thursday?

  • Tropical Storm Alex, D-Day anniversary, NHL Western Conference finals: 5 things to know Monday

    Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda, it's the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation and more news to start your Monday.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Zelensky visits two cities near front in eastern Ukraine

    Britain’s pledge of advanced missiles triggers threats from Putin Russians turn to crowdfunding for ill-equipped soldiers in Ukraine Ukraine drone warfare reignites the race for killer robots 100 days of war in Ukraine in the lives of three best friends Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

  • Philadelphia mass shooting - live: Governor Tom Wolf says ‘enough, let’s act’ as gun violence kills three

    Mass shootings across the US on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Texas and Michigan

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: China EV Giant Races Higher As It Seizes Tesla's Crown

    Tesla is rebounding from lows while BYD races toward highs as it seizes Tesla's EV sales crown and takes on the Model 3.

  • Analysis-China's economic headwinds chill its wary new homebuyers

    After two years of hunting, Volar Yip has put his dream of buying a new home in China's southeastern city of Foshan on ice, anxious about making a major financial commitment amid a significant slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The 32-year-old owns a media studio and many of his clients, which include government departments, are now cutting advertising budgets. His decision to hold back on a house purchase, which would have moved him closer to his daughter's school, comes even as banks cut mortgage rates.

  • Euro edges higher as risk appetite picks up, focus on ECB meeting

    The euro edged higher on Monday as risk appetite picked up while investors awaited a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later this week. Markets, which have already priced in several ECB rate increases and the end of bond-buying stimulus, want more clarity on what comes after. It has recently appreciated against the dollar after government bond yields spiked on expectations of tighter monetary policy.

  • Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected

    Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected. RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.

  • The Russian Exiles Risking Putin’s Wrath to Go Home

    Kirill Kudryavtsev/GettyScores of Russians with anti-war views have fled the country in the months since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, including journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who made the split-second decision to leave after realizing their country has entered a dark new era.But now, after uprooting their lives in an effort to protect themselves and their families, some are returning to Moscow after struggling to make it abroad, despite the risk

  • UK lawmaker Norman says he can't back Johnson in any circumstances

    British Conservative Party lawmaker Jesse Norman, previously loyal to leader Boris Johnson, said on Monday he could no longer support the prime minister, calling on Johnson to end the charade of staying in office as it insulted the electorate. Johnson is set to face a vote of confidence later on Monday, after growing criticism of his leadership over the "partygate" scandal and a hostile reception at Platinum Jubilee events at the weekend when he was booed. "I have always been deeply committed to public service," Norman, a former junior finance minister, said in a letter to Johnson that he published on Twitter.

  • Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities

    After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, several pastors around the country challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-gun? One of those faith leaders is the Rev. Steven Marsh, senior pastor of Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

  • Saudi Arabia hikes oil prices sharply, sending US crude futures up to a 3-month high

    Aramco's price hikes sent international benchmark Brent crude oil and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate up as much as 2% on Monday morning.

  • Russia using separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, UK says

    Russia is using separatist forces from a contested Ukrainian territory for urban ground assaults in an effort to minimize the impact of the war on its armed forces, according to new information released by British intelligence. After sustaining heavy losses in a war that has dragged on for more than 100 days, Russia began mobilizing…