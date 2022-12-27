Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh

Sheets of the newly designed Russian 100-rouble banknotes are seen at Goznak printing factory in Moscow
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil.

The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week and is on course for a monthly decline after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The finance ministry has said the recent slump was related to recovering imports.

At 0742 GMT the rouble was 1.2% weaker against the dollar at 70.10, but still some way off the almost eight-month low of 72.6325 struck last week.

"At the end of December, the rouble is likely to remain extremely volatile as the market will need to find a new equilibrium under changed trade flows and increased sanctions pressure," BCS World of Investments said in a note.

"This week, the rouble is expected to fluctuate in the range of 68-71 (per dollar)."

Against the euro, the rouble lost 1.1% to 74.35. Against the yuan, it was down 1.9% at 9.95.

The rouble remains the world's best-performing major currency against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports.

Now, with exports and revenues falling, a weaker rouble is more beneficial, the TASS news agency quoted First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying on Tuesday.

"The strong rouble has played its role," Belousov said. "In these conditions ... it would be good to have a rouble rate of 70-80 per dollar."

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $84.2 a barrel while Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.6% at 961.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 2,139.5 points after touching its highest in nearly two weeks in early trade.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease

    German companies expect only a mild recession next year despite headwinds from the energy crisis, raw material shortages and a tepid global economy, a survey of major associations published by Reuters on Tuesday showed. "The last quarter of 2022 and the start of 2023 are likely to be accompanied by a decline in economic activity," said Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI). The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said there were many indications that supply chain disruptions were gradually easing.

  • Oil Rises as China Loosens Travel Rules, US Battles Winter Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains as China took more steps to unwind its Covid Zero policy and freezing weather across the US prompted refinery closures in the vital Texas Gulf Coast area.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a

  • Shares gain in Asia after China relaxes more COVID rules

    Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business. China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, starting Jan. 8. China has joined other countries in treating cases instead of trying to stamp out infections, dropping or easing rules on testing, quarantines and movement as it tries to reverse an economic slump.

  • Trump lashes out at McConnell and wife over government funding bill

    Former president again employs racist nickname for his former transportation secretary

  • ‘Enough really is enough’: Arizona county seeks sanctions for Kari Lake’s lawyers over election denial

    Ms Lake continues to claim her loss to Ms Hobbs was the result of a rigged election despite having no evidence to support such arguments

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • Emails reveal Sam Bankman-Fried's courtship of federal regulators

    The cryptocurrency billionaire employed several former regulators who aided his efforts to woo top CFTC officials, emails obtained by the Los Angeles Times show.

  • Stocks Buoyed by China Reopening; Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities climbed Tuesday while the dollar declined amid positive sentiment from China’s rollback of Covid isolation measures and the cooling of a key inflation gauge in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Heade

  • Fabian O'Neill, hailed by Zidane as 'most talented player ever', dead at 49

    Former Uruguay international midfielder Fabian O'Neill, once hailed by Zinedine Zidane as "the most talented player" he'd ever seen, died Sunday after a long battle with alcoholism. He was 49.

  • Modi’s Building Boom Setting Up India as Global Steel Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- With China’s massive construction sector still in a funk and the US and Europe likely heading into recessions, India has emerged as a savior for flagging global steel demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed

  • Analysis-Wood’s ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with other growth funds

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund, which more than doubled during the pandemic rally, is on pace to finish near the very bottom of all U.S. mutual funds in 2022 after surging inflation and higher interest rates dried up appetite for high-growth shares. The ARK Innovation Fund has lost around 67% year to date, more than tripling the decline of the S&P 500 index. Its tumble has made it the worst-performing among all 537 U.S. mid-cap growth funds and put it near the bottom of all U.S. equity funds tracked by Morningstar, according to the firm's Dec. 16 ranking.

  • How to Become a Retirement Super Saver

    When it comes to retirement, many Americans remain financially unprepared. A distinct set of Millennial super savers are making serious financial sacrifices to pad their retirement accounts. A recent survey from Principal Financial Group looked closely at the financial habits of millennial savers who are saving 90% or more of the annual contribution limit in their 401(k) plans or are putting at least 15% of their income toward retirement.

  • Everything we know about after-Christmas sales 2022 — plus 60+ incredible deals to shop now

    Major retailers are busy hosting some epic end-of-year sales, with up to 70% off everything from electronics to kitchen items.

  • Top Japan Bankers See Negative Rates to Stay as BOJ Roils Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Top executives at Japan’s biggest banks are expecting negative interest rates to linger and see little immediate earnings boost after a surprise move by the nation’s central bank pushed lenders’ shares up by 13% last week.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as

  • Week 17 prime-time flex: Ravens-Steelers moved to Sunday night; Rams-Chargers out

    The Ravens and Steelers will meet next Sunday night.

  • Korea, Japan Reopening Stocks Gain on End of China’s Quarantine

    (Bloomberg) -- Travel and consumer stocks in Asia advanced along with many of the region’s currencies, as traders bet popular destinations for Chinese tourists will benefit from Beijing’s move to end quarantine for travelers.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Sched

  • Chinese drug makers’ shares plunge as Pfizer’s Paxlovid gains market share

    Shares of Chinese pharmaceutical companies plunged Tuesday morning on Chinese bourses, continuing a slide that began in the face of competition from Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid earlier this month.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiSouthwest Storm Chaos to Continue as Flight Schedules SlashedWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were trying to

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ravens LB Patrick Queen takes shot at Steelers after schedule change

    Patrick Queen isn't interested in a flexed-out game against the Steelers.