Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

Illustration shows Russian Rouble and U.S. Dollar banknotes
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened.

At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.

The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html so far this year, boosted artificially by capital controls that Russia imposed after starting what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

New gas payment terms for EU consumers that require conversion of foreign currencies into roubles and a fall in imports have also supported the Russian currency, helping it to shrug off economic hurdles at home and risks of a looming default on sovereign debt.

Most of the gas payments were due in May, Gazprom and Kremlin have said, and German, Italian and French companies agreed to use the new scheme where end-payments are made in roubles. Buyers from Denmark, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Poland and Finland were cut off after refusing to pay under new rules.

Following lower activity from the foreign gas buyers to exchange forex for roubles, the euro continued to rise against the rouble and the dollar, Promsvyazbank said in a note, suggesting that the rouble might have found a balance between supply and demand against both euro and the U.S. dollar.

Promsvyazbank expects the rouble to slightly weaken on Friday to remain trading below 62 per U.S. dollar as market players are closing their short positions, the note said.

On the domestic bond market, yields on 10-year OFZ treasury bonds fell to 9.11%, their lowest since early 2022, after Russia recorded flat consumer prices after modest deflation the week before.

With the consumer price index unchanged in the week to May 27, analysts suggested that the central bank may continue to cut interest rates at its next board meeting on June 10, after slashing the key rate to 11% last week.

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.5% to 1,178.5 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 2,329.8 points.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish Inflation Reaches Fastest Since 1998 With Surge Past 73%

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Turkey’s inflation soared in May to the fastest since 1998 as it came under more pressure from the rising cost of fo

  • ECB Traders Raise Rate Bets, See Half-Point Hike by October

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after pricing in a 50 basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank by the end of the year, traders are now betting that the move will happen by October itself.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapJamie Dimon S

  • Tech firms say India cyber rules risk creating 'environment of fear'

    Indian cybersecurity rules due to come into force later this month will create an "environment of fear rather than trust", a body representing top tech companies has warned the government, calling for a one-year delay before the rules take effect. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which represents firms including Facebook, Google and Reliance, wrote this week to India's IT ministry criticising a directive on cybersecurity set out in April. Among other changes the directive from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) requires tech companies to report data breaches within six hours of noticing such incidents and to maintain IT and communications logs for six months.

  • Global Food Prices Stay Near Record as Ukraine War Upends Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Global food prices stayed near a record as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted trade, fueling hunger and worsening a cost-of-living crisis.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itsel

  • Turkey Takes Aim at Lira Short Selling by Focusing on Niche Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Turkey is planning to restrict purchases by domestic investors of new lira bonds sold by multinational lenders, the

  • US task force KleptoCapture targets a man providing superyachts to Russian oligarchs, report says

    The task force was established to track down assets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Goldman warns Russia could further choke off natural-gas supplies in response to the EU's oil ban, whacking European growth

    The EU and Russia are doing battle over energy, with Brussels banning oil imports and Moscow restricting natural gas supplies.

  • Panasonic finalising choice of U.S. state for battery plant - exec

    Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp, which makes batteries for electric car maker Tesla, is finalising a decision on which U.S. state it will choose as the site for a new battery plant, a top executive said on Friday. "We've been making various considerations, but we are starting to finalise," said Panasonic Energy Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Tadanobu, speaking to reporters during a round table event. The Japanese conglomerate is looking at potential factory sites in Kansas and Oklahoma to supply the batteries to the U.S. electric automaker's plant in Texas, two people with knowledge of the plan have said.

  • Deutsche Bank's DWS CEO Resigns - Read Why

    Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) asset management subsidiary DWS said its Chief Executive Officer Asoka Woehrmann is set to step down on June 9. The resignation has happened following a search by investigators amidst the controversy surrounding the executive and allegations that the company inflated its ESG credentials, Bloomberg reported. Woehrmann will be succeeded by Stefan Hoops, who will take responsibility for Asset Management at the Group level. In addition, Hoops will become CEO of DWS Group

  • Ukraine lifts interest rate to highest in Europe

    In a bid to fight off high inflation, the war-torn country's central bank has lifted borrowing costs.

  • UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

    ‘High risk’ of death of UK personnel if Britain joins force to break Black Sea blockade, says Tory MP

  • India Rice Farmers to Maintain Acreage on Normal Rain Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice farmers in India, the top exporter, will be working full tilt this growing season to take advantage of a good monsoon and prospects that the government will boost grain purchases to safeguard food security. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Sti

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • Which Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Offer Most Upside?

    It's been a turbulent start to 2022, with the tech-focused stock market rout broadening across other sectors. Even some of the top Buy-rated dividend stocks haven't been able to escape the first half unscathed. As the broader market attempts to find its footing on the back of a tamer-than-expected April inflation result, many blue-chip dividend players look ripe for picking up here. As their share prices slipped, their yields increased by a proportional amount. Though it's impossible to tell wha

  • Russia Stake in Biggest Zimbabwe Platinum Project Deters Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum project, struggling to get off the ground for the past two years has a new challenge. A major stake held by a Russian tycoon is scaring off potential financiers for the $3 billion mine, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Li

  • New York legislature passes new gun legislation

    New York on Thursday became the first state to pass new gun legislation since the recent mass shootings as President Joe Biden calls for some of those same gun reforms nationwide; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

  • Inflation Doesn’t Stop UAE’s Biggest Business Upswing This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Business conditions in the United Arab Emirates improved in May to the strongest this year even as companies came un

  • If You Spotted This Eleven Plot Hole In "Stranger Things" Season 4, You're Not Alone

    Some people (the writers) need to go back and watch Season 1 again.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. updates fact sheet, again, says does not support Taiwan independence

    The U.S. State Department has updated its fact sheet on Taiwan again, to reinstate a line about not supporting formal independence for the Chinese-claimed, democratically-governed island. Last month the State Department changed the wording on its website on Taiwan, removing wording both on not supporting Taiwan independence and on acknowledging Beijing's position that Taiwan is part of China, to anger in Beijing.

  • Futures Drop With Tesla Jobs, US Payrolls in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. index futures fell after a report that Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to cut staff amid a gloomy economic outlook. Investors are also awaiting key US payrolls data that they will study for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple Plans to Ma