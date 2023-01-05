Russian rouble up vs dollar, euro in light trade

The newly designed Russian 100-rouble banknotes are seen at Goznak printing factory in Moscow
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble showed positive dynamics against the dollar and the euro amid a rebound in oil prices in thin holiday trading on Thursday.

At 0711 GMT the rouble gained 1.3% against the dollar to trade at 71.06 on the Moscow Exchange.

Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.85% to 75.50.

Russian stock indexes were on the rise in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.21% at 961.27 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.04% to 2,169 points.

Oil prices rebounded on Thursday amid dollar weakness and as investors emerged to buy dips after two sessions of steep losses, though economic concerns capped recovery.

The rouble endured a volatile year in 2022, slumping to a record low 120 per dollar in March soon after Russia shook markets by sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, but then recovered on the support of capital controls and a collapse in imports.

The imposition of a Western oil price cap and embargo hurt the rouble in December, but analysts expect the currency to remain relatively resilient in 2023 thanks to Russia's strong current account surplus.

Trading activity is expected to be low this week and recover to regular levels after Jan. 9, the end of Russia's New Year holidays.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Foreigners Cash Out From Southeast Asia Stocks After Strong Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The strong appetite for Southeast Asia stocks seen over the past year is starting to ebb as the reopening of China draws global funds to cheaper northern markets. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsAn analysis of Asian mutual fund positi

  • Russia Blames Troops’ Cellphone Use for Deadly Ukrainian Strike

    Russia blamed the use of banned mobile phones for a deadly strike by Ukrainian forces on a facility that housed newly mobilized Russian soldiers, shifting responsibility for the incident to the victims and raising the death toll to 89.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts

    Raytheon (RTX) wins deal to procure long-lead materials, parts and components for F-135 propulsion systems for F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft from the 17th lot.

  • Trader Joe's is sued over lead, cadmium levels in dark chocolate

    Trader Joe's was sued on Wednesday by a consumer who accused the grocery chain of misleading and endangering shoppers by selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium. The proposed class action was filed in the federal court in Central Islip, New York, one week after a similar lawsuit was filed there by the same four law firms against Hershey Co. Both lawsuits were filed after Consumer Reports last month said 23 of the 28 dark chocolate bars it tested contained potentially harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both heavy metals for people who eat more than one ounce of chocolate a day.

  • Ukraine Latest: France Says It Will Provide Armored Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would provide armored combat vehicles to Ukrainian troops, and President Joe Biden confirmed the US may send its Bradley Fighting Vehicles.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Emp

  • U.S. inflation has not 'turned the corner yet', IMF's Gopinath warns -FT

    Gita Gopinath, a deputy managing director of the Fund, urged the U.S. central bank to press ahead with rate rises this year. She said it was important for the Fed to "maintain restrictive monetary policy" until a "very definite, durable decline in inflation" was evident in wages and industries not related to food or energy. "If you see the indicators in the labour market and if you look at very sticky components of inflation like services inflation, I think it's clear that we haven't turned the corner yet on inflation," she told the newspaper.

  • Israel demolishes parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction

    The Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the southern West Bank where some residents are at risk of imminent expulsion, residents and activists said Wednesday. One of the villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday is part of an arid area of the West Bank known as Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone.

  • A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.

    A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.

  • Bombers necessary to deter and defeat

    A healthy and capable U.S. bomber fleet is vital to national security.

  • Vandalism of California mosque triggers call for hate crime probe

    A mosque in Tracy, California, fell victim to vandals on New Year’s Eve. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at the Tracy Islamic Center on West Larch Road. Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SV/CC), has urged authorities to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

  • With the world looking away, Russia quietly took control over Belarus

    Talks of dictator Alexander Lukashenko's Belarus becoming Russia's vassal gained ground in 2020 when the regime violently crushed all forms of descent, with Moscow's full backing.

  • Naji Marshall takes over as starter for NOLA

    With Zion Williamson set to be re-evaluated in three weeks, Naji Marshall, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes are all players that should be added. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Kings coach Mike Brown’s focus on mental health and meditation leads to on-court success

    The Sacramento Kings have prioritized the mental health of players and coaches, using meditation and breathing techniques to win games.

  • We Think Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • German exports unexpectedly fall in November

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German exports unexpectedly fell in November as high inflation and market uncertainty continue to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems. Exports fell by 0.3% on the month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

  • First tanker carrying LNG from U.S. arrives in Germany

    The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia.

  • EXPE vs. ZLNDY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    EXPE vs. ZLNDY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Hasbro’s holiday season was likely among ‘weakest in the North American toy industry’ amid ‘COVID hangover,’ analyst says

    Toy maker Hasbro Inc.'s holiday-season sales were likely among "the weakest in the North American toy industry," an analyst said on Wednesday.

  • UBSFY vs. MGM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    UBSFY vs. MGM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Howard Marks Founded Activision Games and Sold a Company to Disney — Now He's Building His Next Startup, and Anyone Can Invest

    Building a startup isn’t easy. That’s likely why roughly 90% of startups fail to make a successful exit. Uncertain economic conditions, poor management, a bad product idea and hundreds of other factors can contribute to the demise of a startup. But some founders are able to consistently find the right formula that ends up working. One such founder is Howard Marks, founder and CEO of StartEngine, one of the world's largest equity crowdfunding platforms. Most notably, Marks founded Acclaim Games a