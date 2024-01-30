Russian RPG mishap knocks out fellow soldier in viral video shared by Ukrainian military

The occupier stood right behind the grenade launcher and immediately paid for it

Russian soldiers have provided a fine example of the consequences of neglecting safety precautions when handling weapons in a video shared by fighters of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Kyiv Brigade in a Telegram post on Jan. 29.

The footage shows an inattentive Russian militant standing right behind a soldier with an anti-tank grenade launcher, which literally knocks him out with a stream of powder gases from the nozzle of the RPG.

"'Geniuses' of military affairs, or an ape with a grenade launcher. A great shot from enemy positions," the Ukrainian military said, commenting on the recklessness of the Russian soldiers.

Sometimes the inability of the Russian Armed Forces to handle grenade launchers leads to even graver consequences for them.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine