Russian sabotage and recon group’s boat hit by defense forces while trying to land on Dnipro island

The enemy Russian sabotage tried to land on Dnipro island
According to him, the boat was hit during an attempt by an enemy sabotage group to land on one of the Potemkin islands on the Dnipro River, near the city of Kherson. On the morning of Jan. 23, the General Staff reported that one enemy boat had been destroyed in the past day.

Read also: Russia shells Kherson Oblast over 100 times in the past 24 hours, killing and injuring civilians

“The occupiers will not be able to understand that whatever they arrange for a ‘Russian warship’ Ukrainian fighters will send it only one way, (which is) known to all,” Nazarov added, referring to a colorful phrase first used by Ukrainians in relation to the now-sunken Russian Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

Read also: Russians shell hospital in Kherson, governor says

The phrase was made famous during the initial Russian assault on Ukraine’s Snake Island in the western Black Sea in the first hours of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, when a defending Ukrainian soldier, told to surrender by the Moskva, answered “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself.”

The Moskva was later sunk on April 14 in a Ukrainian attack using Neptune anti-ship missiles.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost 18 warships and military vessels, according to the count kept by the Ukrainian military’s General Staff.

Read also: Death toll from Russian missile strike on high-rise building in Dnipro rises to 46

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

  • Russia instals air defence systems in Valday to protect Putins residence

    Russians have already started installing air defence systems in Novgorod Oblast, Russia. The air defence systems that will protect Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle have been spotted near his residence in Yashcherovo village in the Valday district.

  • Russia's new top general in Ukraine is fixated on getting soldiers to shave more often, sparking derision among its military, UK intel says

    Valery Gerasimov, the new head of Russia's war in Ukraine, is focusing on haircuts, non-regulation uniform, and use of phones, according to the UK MOD

  • 720 Russian invaders eliminated in the past day, total now over 121,000

    About 720 invading Russian troops were killed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, with a total of about 121,480 of Russian soldiers killed in the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian military's General Staff reported in its morning update on Facebook on Jan. 23.

  • German defense minister: Decision on Leopard tanks for Ukraine to be made 'soon'

    German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told ARD that a decision on supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine will be made "soon" but called for patience in this matter.

  • Russian Wagner boss acknowledges comparison with Rasputin

    The Financial Times newspaper said at the weekend that Prigozhin had growing influence on the Kremlin and likened him to Orthodox monk Grigory Rasputin, who had considerable influence on the wife of Russia's last tsar, Nikolai II. Prigozhin acknowledged only last September that he had founded the Wagner group, which has played a major role in the Russian military's attempts to capture territory in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. "I am not very familiar with the history of Rasputin, but as far as I know, an important quality of Rasputin is that he staunched the blood flow of the young prince with incantations," Prigozhin's press service quoted him as saying, referring to the article.

  • In Novgorod Oblast, another air defense system seen deployed near a Putin residence

    A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system has been deployed in the village of Yashcherovo, Novgorod Oblast, Russia, six kilometers from one of the residences of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Russian media outlet Agentstvo reported on Jan. 23.

  • Referendum in Slovakia fails to bring early vote closer

    Only 27.3% of voters cast ballots, far below the absolute majority a referendum must attract to be valid, according to data released overnight by the Statistics Office. Only one popular vote - on joining the European Union - has passed the threshold since Slovakia's independence in 1993. An early election can be held in Slovakia if the constitution is changed to permit parliament's four-year term to be shortened.

  • A Google software engineer says it was a 'slap in the face' to find out he was laid off via email after 20 years at the company

    Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers had contacted him. "It's as if I dropped off the grid."

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskyy says he can't use 'words instead of guns' as defense chiefs fail on tank deal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an impassioned speech to defense officials at Germany's Ramstein air base and said he can't use "words instead of guns."

  • It's 'now or never' to stop Japan's shrinking population, PM says

    (Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises of cash bonuses and better benefits, but it remains one of the most expensive places in the world to raise a child, according to surveys. Births plunged to a new record low last year, according to official estimates, dropping below 800,000 for the first time - a watershed moment that came eight years earlier than the government had expected.

  • Ground Forces show concrete fortifications for defence of Kyiv

    Kyiv's defence forces continue to strengthen the defence lines of the capital and Kyiv Oblast. They are constructing fortifications and fire positions along potential routes of hostile groups, as well as manpower shelters.

  • Justice Department tells GOP-led House it will not share info about ongoing investigations

    Justice Department tells GOP-led House it will not share info about ongoing investigations

  • Mobilized Russian soldiers sent to frontline without food, equipment, says Luhansk governor

    Russian conscripts are not provided food and equipment before being sent to the front lines in Alchevsk, Luhansk Oblast, the regional administration reported on Telegram on Jan. 21.

  • Will Putin survive his 'catastrophic' Ukraine war?

    There are really only three ways the war can topple Putin himself: He could die, resign, or be involuntarily retired

  • Court Overturns Ruling That Would Have Given Some Vets Extra GI Bill Money for More School

    The plaintiff, a former Army officer, plans to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Wagner financier Prigozhin launches campaign aimed at portraying himself anti-corruption crusader

    The founder and sponsor of the Kremlin-directed Wagner Group mercenary company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a series of media initiatives aimed at portraying himself as Russia’s hero in a “crusade” against the petty and corrupt Russian government, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 21.

  • 'Fee-flation' is still costing Americans billions every year even as inflation eases — how President Biden plans to crack down on 'junk fees'

    'Fee-flation' has been running rampant as banks, restaurants and hotels tack on extra fees to deal with rising costs.

  • Medvedev complains that Russia "will struggle" due to Ramstein meeting

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, claimed that "Russia will struggle, and there should be no illusions". Source: Medvedev on Telegram Quote: "The Ramstein meeting and allocation of heavy armament to Kyiv leave no doubt that our enemies will be trying to exhaust us for an indefinite amount of time, or better yet, to destroy us.

  • Visitors to Ukrainian Science Museum Submerge Replica of Sunken Russian Warship

    Visitors to a new science museum for children in Lviv, Ukraine, are now able to sink a replica of a Russian warship that went down in the Black Sea in April.Video released by the Science Museum of Lviv on January 20 shows the exhibit in which a replica of the guided missile cruiser Moskva is floating in a glass tank of water, and can be plunged into the deep by pressing a button.The vessel was the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet before it sank.The Moskva sank after what Kyiv claims was a hit by a cruise missile on April 13. Russia denies this and said it sank due to an unrelated fire and stormy weather conditions.Russia’s Moskova became known internationally at the start of the war for its crew’s demands that Ukrainian forces on Snake Island surrender their positions. They refused and responded “Russian warship, go f*** yourself,” which became a symbol of Ukrainian defiance. Credit: Lviv Museum of Science via Storyful

  • Analysis-Mexico City metro exposes "Achilles heel" of mayor's presidential dreams

    The second major accident in the Mexico City metro in as many years and a series of recent mishaps in the transport system have piled pressure on Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, one of the favorites to become the country's next president. The Jan. 7 train collision that killed one person and injured 57 and other glitches have shone a harsh light on Sheinbaum's administration just as she bids for the candidacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) for the 2024 presidential elections. Reports of cut cables, objects thrown onto tracks and other damage prompted MORENA's secretary general to call out "sabotage", and Sheinbaum called in 6,000 National Guard members to police metro stations, saying they will guarantee security after "intentional incidents" that are under investigation.