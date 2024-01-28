Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups most active in Sumy Oblast

Border guards have recorded the highest number of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy Oblast and the smallest number in Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "In addition to mounting attacks, the enemy is attempting to use sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

The situation is almost unchanged.

Most attempts have been recorded on the Sumy front, but activity has also been observed in Kharkiv Oblast.

Most recently, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been much less active in Chernihiv Oblast.

The enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups pose a threat not only to the Defence Forces but also to civilians.

Yesterday [27 January - ed.], an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group near the border shot at a civilian car carrying a man and a woman."

Background: On the morning of 27 January, a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group shot a brother and sister in Sumy Oblast.

