🌱 Russian Sanctions + First NC Senate Debate + Durham Budget

Sunny and warmer. High: 55 Low: 30.

As U.S. and NATO allies announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia's financial system, rallies were held cross the globe to support Ukraine. With many Durham and North Carolina residents maintaining ties to Ukraine, residents are on edge and attempting to maintain constant communication with family and friends. (abc11) A North Carolina state lawmaker took to twitter, calling on the state's ABC board stop selling Russian-made vodka. Senator Michael Garrett posted about the request as the Russia invasion into Ukraine continues. In his letter to the board, Garrett says that "While this move may seem small and symbolic, I believe that stopping the sale of Russian-made vodka in N.C. will show the world where the residents of our state stand." (CBS17) Three North Carolina Republican U.S. Senate candidates held their first televised debate on Saturday. The participants included former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, former Greensboro-Area U.S. Representative Mark Walker, and combat veteran Marjorie K. Eastman. The three candidates highlighted their views on the COVID-19 pandemic response, Russian aggression in Ukraine, President Joe Biden's economic handling, and directed attacks on Ted Budd who was not in attendance, but attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, FL. (WRAL, Spectrum News 1) Durham's 2021-2022 fiscal year budget is $529.7 million. In the City Manager's Report, Wanda Page shares some information on the budget development process and if you are interested in observing the City's budget process, the City Budget Retreat will be available to watch live or on-demand. The report also shares that the Yard Waste Facility is closed for waste drop off until further notice due to mechanical issues. (DurhamNC.Gov)

Fun Day at W.I. Patterson Community Center (7:30am-6:00pm)

Virtual Bingo with Durham Parks and Recreation (12:00pm-1:00pm)

Trivia Night at Ponysaurus (6:30pm-8:00pm) & Original Star Wars Trilogy Trivia at Tobacco Wood Brewing (7:00pm)

Adult Game Night at Justin's (8:00pm-1:00am)

It's National Public Sleep Day and while today celebrates dozing off on the bus or in a park, I want to acknowledge some of the resources in Durham if you're unable to catch a good night's sleep due to housing insecurity.

The North Carolina Zoo has received three new lemurs that previously lived at the Duke Lemur Center in Durham. (abc11)

Prismatica Kaleidoscope Experience: A Color-Filled Exhibition of Lights and Reflections at The Streets at SouthPoint (See schedule)

