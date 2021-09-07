Russian search engine delists Navalny's tactical voting site after ban

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tech firm Yandex said on Tuesday it had removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting website from its search engine to comply with a government ban ahead of a parliamentary election this month.

Navalny and his allies want to use the website and a separate app to organise a tactical voting campaign at the Sept. 17-19 contest to land a blow against the ruling United Russia party.

The campaign urges followers to sign up so they can be allocated a candidate who is judged to have the best chance of defeating United Russia in their election district.

Russia outlawed Navalny's movement as extremist this summer and the Roskomnadzor communications regulator has since banned their websites.

Yandex, which dominates Russia's domestic search market, said the tactical voting website had been deleted from its search engine automatically due to the Roskomnadzor designation.

Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny ally based abroad, criticised the move, saying he thought the company could have resisted more robustly and advising Navalny's supporters to use Google for their online searches instead of Yandex.

A court has also banned Yandex from using the phrase "smart voting" in its keyword search system, but the firm says it plans to appeal against that ruling.

Russia is trying to ban an accompanying app, threatening Alphabet's Google and Apple with fines if they fail to remove it from their stores and accusing the U.S. firms of election interference.

Navalny's team on Tuesday told their followers to download their app on Google and Apple's stores where it remains available and not to be taken in by fake sites. Google and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Gleb Stolyarov and Anton Zverev; Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street falls on worries over slowing economic recovery

    The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, as worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report. Amgen Inc and Merck & Co fell about 2.4% each as the drugmakers dragged down the Dow Jones index, after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stocks to "equal-weight" from "overweight". The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, hit a record high before losing steam, as a sudden jump in benchmark bond yields, which were at their highest since July, weighed on the sector that generally performs better in a low-interest environment.

  • Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds dissects five 'vulnerable' songs on new album 'Mercury - Act 1'

    Imagine Dragons release their fifth album, "Mercury - Act 1," featuring 13 songs singer Dan Reynolds calls his most 'vulnerable.'

  • Illinois vs Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

    Illinois vs Virginia prediction and game preview. Saturday, September 11

  • Biden to outline plan to curb coronavirus Delta variant as cases grow

    WASHINGTON/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant and increase U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations, the White House said on Tuesday. The United States, which leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths, is struggling to stem a wave of infections driven by the variant even as officials try to persuade Americans who have resisted vaccination to get the shots. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters traveling with Biden aboard Air Force One that he will lay out the six-pronged strategy "working across the public and private sectors to help continue to get the pandemic under control."

  • Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

    El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president became tech support for a nation stepping into the world of cryptocurrency. Bukele marshaled his Twitter account — with more than 2.8 million followers — to walk users through what was happening.

  • Boise State vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview

    Boise State vs UTEP prediction and game preview. Friday, September 10

  • Tennessee vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

    Tennessee vs Virginia prediction and game preview. Saturday, September 11

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • GOP’s Promised Jan. 6 Probe Has One Problem: No One Wants It

    Al Drago/Bloomberg/GettyWhen he appeared before the press on July 21, the day that Speaker Nancy Pelosi booted two Republicans from a panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a pledge.“We will run our own investigation,” the California Republican said. “Why was the Capitol so ill-prepared for that day… and what have we done to make sure that never happens again?”More than six weeks later, and well into the official Jan. 6 committee’s own wo

  • Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show

    Conservative radio host and politician Larry Elder said during a July 18 appearance on Prager University’s “The Candace Owens Show,” […] The post Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]

  • Meetings canceled, police called after threats against Johnson County Democrats

    While elected officials ramp up the inflammatory rhetoric, violent political threats are sure follow. | Editorial

  • Taliban show equipment 'destroyed by U.S. forces'

    A Taliban commander, Mawlawi Athnain, told Afghanistan's Tolo News that American forces destroyed every piece of equipment that could have been used.Another Taliban fighter, named Mossab, said he was captured at one point during the war and taken there for almost eight nights. He said the Americans were "doing terrible things" at the camp.It's believed Afghan forces and American intelligence officers worked at the CIA camp, Tolo reported.Footage shows wrecked vehicles, charred cargo containers, and what appears to be artillery shells littering the ground.

  • Residents in Guinea's capital celebrate military takeover

    Soldiers who staged the takeover said on state television they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders.Pick-up trucks and military vehicles accompanied by motorcyclists and cheering onlookers.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, where the palace and most government ministries are located, had been sealed off."The Guinean people are free," said Oumar Diallo as he celebrated on the streets.Gunfire erupted and fighting broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning.Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed President Alpha Conde in a room surrounded by army special forces.Conde, whose whereabouts were not immediately clear, won a third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again, despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of further political upheavals in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months.The Guinean government has drastically increased and multiplied taxes in recent weeks to replenish state coffers. The price of fuel has increased by 20%, causing frustration among many Guineans.Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.

  • As El Salvador adopts bitcoin, its young president is dismantling democracy

    President Nayib Bukele faced international condemnation after his supporters moved to fire a third of the nation's judges and clear the way for Bukele to seek a second term.

  • Kim Jong Un says climate change is crippling North Korea and the country needs an 'urgent' response

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the danger of an "abnormal climate" has been rising in recent years, and called on officials to act.