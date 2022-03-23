Russian Search Engine Yandex Hires Advisers for Debt Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Russian search engine Yandex NV has hired advisers to help it navigate talks with bondholders as the company seeks a solution for its convertible notes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

U.S.-based firm Alvarez & Marsal Inc. is acting as financial adviser to the company on a restructuring of its convertible bonds, according to an A&M spokesperson. Another U.S.-headquartered firm, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, was said to provide legal advice, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The Russian tech company’s U.S. shares have been suspended for more than five trading days, enabling bondholders to ask for repayment in full. The firm has already said it doesn’t have the money to redeem the $1.25 billion bond, which is meant to be exchangeable for common stock.

“As a firm, we are fully abiding by the sanctions and have either shutdown activities or are in the process of closing out work,” the spokesperson told Bloomberg in an emailed statement. “Yandex is listed on Nasdaq and is not the target of any sanctions. We are selectively taking on assignments where Western shareholders or creditors have capital at risk from operations in Russia.”

A spokesperson for Yandex declined to comment. A representative of Morgan Lewis didn’t reply to multiple calls and emails seeking comment.

A&M is also advising Ozon Holdings Plc, another Russian company facing a restructuring of its convertible bond because of a delisting event.

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. and law firm Latham & Watkins LLP took part on the initial debt talks advising Yandex, Bloomberg reported earlier. JPMorgan turned down the advisory role, while Latham & Watkins never replied to emails and calls seeking comment on their role in the situation.

Story continues

A group of Yandex bondholders including Citadel, DE Shaw and Sculptor are working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey and law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP to advise them on the restructuring, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

(Updates with bondholder group in last paragraph. An earlier version corrected the exchange where Yandex is listed.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.