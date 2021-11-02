Russian security chief meets with CIA director in Moscow

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official met the visiting chief of the Central Intelligence Agency on Tuesday, a rare encounter amid tensions between Moscow and Washington.

Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin's Security Council, met CIA Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss U.S.-Russian relations, Patrushev's office said in a statement without providing any details.

Ties between the two countries have badly frayed over Russia's interference with U.S. elections and 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, hacking attacks and other irritants.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a June summit in Geneva in an attempt to make relations between their nations more stable and predictable.

They agreed to launch consultations on arms control and cybersecurity while noting areas of continued disagreement.

Speaking last month, Putin described relations with Washington as “quite constructive” and said he personally has developed “working, stable relations” with Biden. The Russian leader voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties.

Patrushev, a longtime close associate of Putin's, is considered one of Russia's most influential officials.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook working on ways to protect users in the 'metaverse' -senior exec Clegg

    Facebook Inc's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said the company was working on ways to protect users in the metaverse, speaking in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. The company last week changed its name https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebooks-zuckerberg-kicks-off-its-virtual-reality-event-with-metaverse-vision-2021-10-28 to Meta Platforms Inc to reflect its focus on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet. Clegg, who said it could take up to 15 years for the metaverse to come to fruition, said there would be time for the company to build in safety and privacy protections.

  • Ukraine criminalises use and manufacture of bogus COVID-19 vaccine certificates

    Ukrainians who knowingly use or manufacture fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates face fines or jail under new legislation passed in parliament in the first reading on Tuesday to tackle record levels of coronavirus infections and deaths. Ukraine lagged behind other European countries in obtaining coronavirus vaccines this year and is now struggling to persuade a sceptical public to take them. Vaccines have become mandatory for some state workers, and in "red" zone areas including the capital Kyiv, only vaccinated people or those with negative COVID test results are allowed into restaurants, gyms and on public transport.

  • Tottenham appoint serial winner Conte as new manager

    Tottenham on Tuesday appointed former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo after an ill-fated four-month reign.

  • Kremlin says Sputnik Light is a valid standalone vaccine

    The Kremlin insisted on Monday that Russian-developed Sputnik Light was a standalone COVID-19 vaccine, after Russia's health minister was quoted as saying it would be used only as a booster for people who have already been inoculated. Russia had previously promoted Sputnik Light, which comprises the first shot of its flagship two-shot Sputnik V, as an effective standalone vaccine as well as a booster that can be combined with non-Russian vaccines. "Those are two different vaccines (Sputnik V and Sputnik Light) and the efficiency of both has absolutely been proven, not just in our country but in many countries of the world," he told a briefing.

  • Spain adopts EU copyright law, paving way for Google News to return

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain has adopted a European Union copyright directive that allows third-party online news platforms to negotiate directly with content providers, the government said on Tuesday, setting the stage for Alphabet's Google News to return to the country. Google News, which links to third-party content, closed in Spain in late 2014 in response to legislation that forced it to pay a collective licensing fee to republish headlines or snippets of news. The EU legislation, which must be adopted by all member states, requires platforms such as Google, Facebook and others to share revenue with publishers but it also removes the collective fee and allows them to reach individual or group agreements with publishers.

  • In Netflix doc ‘Procession,’ KC men recreate abuse they suffered in Catholic church

    “I’m a New York City contractor,” said Ed Gavagan, a survivor of priest sexual abuse as a boy. “I can chew the balls of a union electrician, but I can’t tell you what happened to me when I’m 13.”

  • U.S. FAA proposes requiring balloon pilots to hold medical certificates

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it was proposing requiring commercial hot-air-balloon pilots to hold medical certificates after a balloon crash in 2016 that was the deadliest U.S. aviation crash since 2009. The National Transportation Safety board previously criticized the FAA in its investigation of the July 2016 Texas balloon crash that killed 16 people. Investigators said the balloon pilot and owner of the balloon, who was killed in the crash, flew in weather conditions below required visual flight rule minimums and did not disclose a series of drug and alcohol related arrests dating back to 1987.

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • Russia says Ukraine trying to drag it into Donbass conflict

    Russia's foreign minister accused Ukrainian leaders on Monday of trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine, following an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region. "We observe attempts to carry out provocations, elicit some reaction from the militia and drag Russia into some kind of combat action," Sergei Lavrov told Russia's state television. Russia accused Ukraine of destabilising the situation after government forces used a Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone to strike a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists last week.

  • US to cut Ethiopia from trade program over rights abuses

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he's decided to cut out Ethiopia from a U.S. trade program, setting the path for further sanctions against the African nation over its failure to end a nearly yearlong war in the Tigray region that has led to “gross violations” of human rights. Biden in a letter to Congress said Ethiopia has not met eligibility requirements to remain a beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The program provides sub-Saharan African nations duty-free access to the United States on the condition they meet certain requirements, including eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment and making progress toward political pluralism.

  • Trump rallies Virginia supporters to vote for Glenn Youngkin

    Former President Donald Trump spoke with supporters in Virginia via a “tele-rally” on Monday evening right before the critical Virginia governor race, encouraging his “great, giant, beautiful base” to vote for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.

  • Microsoft offers its own take on the metaverse with the introduction of Mesh for Teams

    Microsoft laid out its latest vision for a post-COVID work world Tuesday, touching on a buzzword that’s become increasingly prominent in recent weeks: the metaverse. At its virtual Ignite 2021 conference Tuesday morning, the company announced a new product called Mesh for Teams, which allows workers to take the form of avatars and navigate virtual work environments. It combines “shared holographic experiences” with existing communication tools like virtual meetings, chats and shared documents, M

  • Nick Nurse explains why he squats so often, and so deep, on Raptors sideline

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse has a (heartwarming) method to his quirky madness when it comes to the trademark Sideline Squat.

  • Red China: New recognition for Chinese wine

    China is a major market for wine, especially for reds - and it's still growing.But its own wineries have had to battle an image problem with buyers wary of their quality against bottles from overseas.But in recent years, that's been changing.33-year-old Ian Dai is one winemaker on a mission to find grape varieties that can represent China.He dropped out of university in Sydney and found his passion in wine sales.His quest has taken him to the desert foothills of Ningxia, near the Mongolian border."So putting in a romantic way, I want to explore terroir in China. I want to figure out how different region tastes like, feels like. In Spain, they have similar project, there are winemakers who make wine all over Spain."Dai is experimenting with less industrial ways of making wine.He is shying away from changing the taste by adding yeast or adjusting the acidity while the wine ferments.He is proud of his wine brand, "Xiaopu".The first batch only sold around 5,000 bottles in 2018-19, but a year later that number jumped to over 20,000."As a winemaker, I should have the ego to make the best wine in this planet one day, in the land of China with the grapes we grow in this land. So I think in twenty or thirty years time I should make interesting wine and it's also super good..."China's modern-day winemaking dates back to the 1980s.Leader Deng Xiaoping had just opened the door to foreign business and French firms poured money into wineries.By the 2000s, domestic wines has improved in quality thanks in part to a focus on growing healthier and riper grapes. Wine consultant Fongyee Walkers says Chinese wine seems to be drawing in a wider range of customers.""There are more people drinking wine in China and more people wanting to know about wine. And because they're drinking a lot of international wine, they kind of think, hey, what about China? Doesn't my own country make some great wine? So that's one of the reasons it's been growing."The majority of Chinese wine lovers still reach for reds and as a side effect, wineries there often tried to craft Bourdeux imitationsBut now they are embracing alternative varieties like Marselan, as winemakers like Dai experiment and search for China's signature variety.

  • Biden announces new strategy to reduce military and veteran suicides

    President Biden announced on Tuesday a new strategy to reduce military and veteran suicide that includes promoting safe firearm storage and guides for firearm dealers. Why it matters: "Since 2010, more than 65,000 veterans have died by suicide – more than the total number of deaths from combat during the Vietnam War and the operations in Iraq and Afghanistan combined," the White House wrote in a news release.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The strategy

  • Ugly Duckling Station Wagon 1958 Edsel Villager

    Nick’s Garage explores the build.

  • International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force.

  • Abortion backers at Supreme Court are aiming for Roe v. Wade 'Part 2' in Texas, Stephen Miller warns

    The Supreme Court will hear arguments in two pivotal abortion cases regarding the landmark Texas law S.B. 8 on Monday. A lawyer and a former advisor to President Trump, working with America First Legal, argued that the cases center on the question of whether or not Texans have the democratic right to make their own laws and warned that the Department of Justice and abortion activists are aiming to bring about a monumental change in the law that would equate to Roe v. Wade "part 2."

  • Yahoo pulls out of China, citing ‘challenging’ operating environment

    Yahoo Inc. said Tuesday it has pulled out of China, citing an increasingly challenging operating environment.

  • The US Navy has figured out what a nuclear-powered attack submarine ran into in the South China Sea: report

    The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.