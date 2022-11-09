Russian Security Council Secretary arrives in Iran

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has arrived in Iran on an official visit.

Source: Interfax-Russia, citing the press service of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian Security Council has said that Patrushev "will hold scheduled Russian-Iranian consultations on issues of security with experts of the security councils and representatives of a number of ministries and departments of the two countries."

Background:

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Iran likely announced Patrushev’s arrival to highlight the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran for an international audience.

The ISW has previously said that Iran is likely already exploiting Russian reliance on Iranian-made combat drones to request Russian assistance with its nuclear program.

Sky News reported that a security source has claimed that Russia flew €140m in cash and a selection of captured UK and US weapons to Iran in return for dozens of drones for its war in Ukraine.

