Sergey Karaganov, a member of the Scientific Council under the Russian Security Council, has already published a second article that Russia will have to launch a nuclear strike on Europe.

Source: RIA Novosti

Details: The article was published on the Kremlin's main propaganda website, RIA Novosti. It was written by Sergey Karaganov, a "Doctor of Sciences in History" and a political scientist. The article’s full title is "There is no choice: Russia will have to launch a nuclear strike on Europe".

And this is not his first such material. Less than two weeks ago, Karaganov published a similar article, the essence of which boils down to the same thing – Russia "must launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Europe." It was published in Profile, a private magazine.

Quote from the new article: "I hope that we will never use nuclear weapons, but the fact that we refuse to use them in all situations, except in the event of a deadly danger to the state itself, seems frivolous to me."

Details: In his publication, Karaganov calls on the Kremlin to consider the possibility of a pre-emptive nuclear strike on the EU.

Opposition publication Meduza warns that these threats may be something more than the usual empty talk.

It is reported that Karaganov is a member of the Scientific Council under the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

In addition, he is one of the founders of the Russian Council for Foreign and Defence Policy (CFDP). This is an expert centre that cooperates with former military personnel, diplomats, current politicians, researchers and journalists.

In 2004, CFDP became one of the founders of the Valdai Club, where Putin regularly participates. Karaganov himself also attends these meetings.

Also, two Medusa sources close to the Putin administration called Karaganov a person who "can influence the opinion of Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev".

Meduza writes that in his articles, Karaganov uses rhetoric that is very close to Putin: the political scientist is clearly trying to match Putin's language. For example, in the text, there is a "gangster argument" characteristic of the president of the Russian Federation: in particular, when Karaganov explains that a pre-emptive nuclear strike on Europe is needed "so that the West simply ‘buggers off’ and does not interfere with Russia and the world moving forward." Karaganov did not forget to mention the "neocolonialism" that Putin has been mentioning at every opportunity for over a year and a half now.

At the same time, the author reassures his potential high-ranking reader who can hypothetically decide on the use of nuclear weapons: the United States allegedly will not stand up for Europe, no one will sacrifice "the hypothetical Boston for the sake of the hypothetical Poznań."

Karaganov supports this idea with another dangerous thesis: "Winners are not judged, but rescuers are thanked". Russia ultimately being victorious seems to go without saying.

