Russian Shahed UAVs launched from southern Ukraine

Russian forces launched a new batch of Shahed-type kamikaze drones across Ukraine on the evening of 5 January.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Shahed assault UAVs recorded in the western part of Kherson Oblast, moving in the north-western direction."

Details: The announcement was made at 20:25. Later, at 20:45, the Air Force reported that the Russian UAVs were moving in the direction of the Bashtansky District in Mykolaiv Oblast, holding course in the north-western direction (towards Kirovohrad Oblast).

Updated: At 22:22, the military issued a warning to Cherkasy Oblast.

At 22:54, Ukraine’s Air Force reported the movement of Russian UAVs in Cherkasy Oblast and a threat to Kyiv Oblast coming from the south (Stavyshchensky district).

At 23:16, the Air Force warned about the movement of UAVs through Kyiv Oblast (Tetiivsky district) and further threat to Vinnytsia Oblast. They also reported a change in the direction of movement of the UAVs in the direction of Zhytomyr Oblast.

Updated: Air-raid alarm was also issued in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Kirovohrad oblasts.

At 23:43, UAVs were approaching Berdychiv from the east of Zhytomyr Oblast.

At 23:49, a threat of ballistic missile attacks was announced in areas where an air-raid alarm had been issued.

At 00:04, the UAV movement was observed in Zhytomyr Oblast, and a threat was announced in Starokonstiantyniv (Khmelnytskyi Oblast).

Details: Around 00:30, the all-clear was given in Zhytomyr Oblast and southern regions.

At 00:37, UAV movement was recorded in Khmelnytskyi Oblast (the Krasylivsky district).

At 00:48, the Russian drones changed direction of their movement towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

At 00:59, once again, the change of direction of the UAVs was observed, as they were cruising throughout Khmelnytskyi towards Starokonstantyniv.

At 01:23, the all-clear was given on the threat of Shahed UAVs attacks in all areas.

Support UP or become our patron!