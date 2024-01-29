Russian Shahed UAVs reached as far as Ukraine’s western border in overnight attack, the country’s Air Force has said

At night, the Russians again launched Shaheds across Ukraine

During an overnight attack on Ukraine, some Shahed drones flew as far as the western borders of the country, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Jan. 29.

There has been a lull in Russian aviation activity over the past few days.

"This is due to various factors, in accordance with the enemy's priorities,” Ihnat said.

“The activity of aviation also depends on weather conditions.”

Read also: Russia attacks Ukraine with kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles: all drones destroyed

Comparing reports of the Air Force for Jan. 28 and 29, they are almost identical in terms of Russia’s use of air attack weapons.

"There were eight Shahed attack drones, three S-300 missiles, and one Iskander-M missile, not two, as it was yesterday," Ihnat reported.

“S-300’s are being in Donetsk Oblast, while the Iskander-M has been used in Poltava Oblast, in particular in the Kremenchuk district. Local authorities are discussing this, regarding which enterprises the enemy is usually trying to attack there.”

Read also: How electronic warfare can counter Russian drones and missiles – expert interview

The spokesperson noted that, last night, the Russians also used eight kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down only four. This is largely due to the fact that the Russian forces attacked the frontline area.

"Today, the geography of the Shaheds was wider – some of them reached the western borders of our country," stated Ihnat.

“But in the end, all of them were destroyed in the oblasts we have already reported. These are Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.”

On the evening of Jan. 28 and in the early hours of Jan. 29, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with Shahed suicide drones and missiles.

The head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration, Filip Pronin, said that, according to preliminary information, a missile hit an industrial facility in the Kremenchuk district.

The Air Force reported that Russia had attacked Ukraine with eight Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones. Ukrainian air defense intercepted all of them.



Read also: 3 Kalibr-carrying Black Sea ships could indicate Russia is preparing for another mass missile attack

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine