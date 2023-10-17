Russian shelling collapses Slovyansk dormitory, rescuers search for two trapped under rubble
Two people are trapped under the rubble of a college dormitory in Slovyansk, Donetsk Oblast, which was shelled by Russian occupation forces overnight on Oct. 17, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram.
"Donetsk Oblast: the enemy again insidiously struck at residential buildings in Slovyansk," the service said.
Read also: Russians fire missiles at center of Slovyansk: 2 killed, 25 wounded
As a result of the Russian shelling, a five-storey dormitory building was destroyed.
Rescuers from Donetsk Oblast and a consolidated unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working at the scene. Emergency rescue operations are underway.
Overnight on Oct. 17, Russian troops shelled the center of Slovyansk. The head of the Slovyansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported that the Russians hit a dormitory of the Luhansk Agricultural College.
Read also: Pulling forces from eastern Ukraine would put Slovyansk, Kramatorsk at risk — Zelenskyy
However, earlier he stated that nobody had been hurt.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine