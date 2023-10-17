Russian shelling collapses Slovyansk dormitory, rescuers search for two trapped under rubble

Two people are trapped under the rubble of a college dormitory in Slovyansk, Donetsk Oblast, which was shelled by Russian occupation forces overnight on Oct. 17, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

"Donetsk Oblast: the enemy again insidiously struck at residential buildings in Slovyansk," the service said.

As a result of the Russian shelling, a five-storey dormitory building was destroyed.

Rescuers from Donetsk Oblast and a consolidated unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are currently working at the scene. Emergency rescue operations are underway.

ДСНС України/Telegram

Overnight on Oct. 17, Russian troops shelled the center of Slovyansk. The head of the Slovyansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported that the Russians hit a dormitory of the Luhansk Agricultural College.

However, earlier he stated that nobody had been hurt.

