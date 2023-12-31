Russian shelling disrupts frontline thermal power plant operation, DTEK reports

One of Ukraine's frontline thermal power plants (TES) was shut down following Russian shelling on the night of Dec. 29, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest commercial energy company, reported on Telegram on Dec. 30.

No casualties were reported. The company's equipment was heavily damaged in the attack.

DTEK did not specify where the attack took place, but said that the TES had been targeted by Russian forces at least 20 times in the past two months.

Another power plant in Donetsk Oblast suffered damage after Russian shelling on Dec. 29. Emergency short-term repairs were done on Block 1 and the plant's main structure, according to the Energy Ministry.

At least five Ukrainian oblasts, including Kyiv and Lviv oblasts, have seen blackouts following the Dec. 29 attack — the largest since the start of the full-scale invasion.

