Russian shelling kills one, injures one in Kherson city

Consequences of the Russian attack on the regional library in Kherson

A man has been killed and his wife injured after a Russian attack on Kherson which also damaged the Oles Honchar regional universal scientific library, the oblast’s governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Nov. 12.

“A fire broke out which was extinguished by firefighters for over an hour and a half,” Prokudin said.

The 64-year-old man who lost his life died in Kherson’s Dnipro district. His 64-year-old wife is being treated for cranial-cerebral trauma and shrapnel wounds to the legs.

The attack follows a previous incident on Nov. 11, where shelling in Kherson’s central area killed one civilian and injured two.

