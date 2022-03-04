Russian shoppers swarm Ikea stores to stock up ahead of closures

Mary Hanbury
·2 min read
Ikea Russia
Shoppers lined up at the entrance of Ikea Rostokino in Moscow on March 3.Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Ikea said this week that it would close all 17 of its stores in Russia because of the conflict.

  • Russian shoppers rushed to the stores to stock up on products.

  • Ikea is among a number of major US and European companies that have halted operations in Russia.

Shoppers flocked to Ikea's stores in Russia this week after the budget furniture chain announced that it would temporarily close all of its outlets in the country because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a statement shared with news organizations, the company said it was closing stores to support the safety of its workers and because the conflict had caused major issues to its supply chain.

Photographers shared on social media photos and videos they took that showed long lines outside some of the 17 stores that Ikea operates in Russia. The stores closed on Thursday.

Local journalists who photographed the scenes inside and outside Ikea stores in Moscow said staff at the stores advised customers to leave the lines because it would be impossible to serve them all before closing time.

Ikea Russia
An Ikea worker at one of its stores in Moscow informed shoppers that the store was closing.Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images

But shoppers persevered and continued to wait in line, they said.

Ikea in Moscow
Ikea closed all of its stores in Russia on March 3.Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Ikea is among a number of major US and European companies who are either temporarily halting their operations in Russia because of the conflict or pulling out of the country entirely.

Apple, Nike, H&M, Disney, and Warner Bros. are among the companies limiting or ceasing services there. The oil companies BP and Shell both divested their 20% stakes in Rosneft, Russia's state-backed energy giant, in protest at the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Experts said foreign retailers who continued to operate in Russia would find it increasingly challenging to stock their stores or distribution centers, as leading freight and shipping companies — such as Maersk, FedEx, UPS, and DHL — had stopped delivering to the country.

A spokesperson for DSLV, Germany's federal logistics association, told Bloomberg that while deliveries were still being made by road, the number of companies doing so was rapidly diminishing.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Companies worldwide take action against Russia

    Disney, Apple, IKEA and other companies across the globe have taken action to halt business with Russia after the country’s further invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ikea, Volkswagen, Spotify exit Russia as France, Germany seize Russian oligarchs' mega yachts

    Ikea, Volkswagen, and Spotify announce they are shutting down operations in Russia while France and Germany seize two Russian mega-yachts. Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down today's world news.

  • IKEA closes stores in Russia

    STORY: IKEA has become the latest Western firm to close its stores in Russia. The world's biggest furniture brand is also pausing all sourcing in the country and ally Belarus.Thursday's (March 3) announcement came as IKEA store owner Ingka Group's retail manager told Reuters it now expected to raise prices by an average of 12% this fiscal year, amid soaring raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. While a raft of international companies have already halted operations in Russia, IKEA is one of the first to also halt business with Belarus. The country is purely a sourcing market for the furniture giant; it has no stores there. In the year through last August, Russia was IKEA's 10th-biggest market with retail sales of $1.8 billion.IKEA also produces chipboards and wood based products at three sites in Russia, and has around 50 direct suppliers in the country which produce a wide range of goods for the domestic market. The bulk of products made in Russia are sold in the country. The decision to pause operations in Russia affects 15,000 employees, but Ingka Group says all staff would get paid, in roubles, for at least the next three months.

  • Amid war in Ukraine, US Marine detained by Russia faces urgent health needs

    Trevor Reed's fate hangs in the balance amid sky-high tensions between the U.S. and Russia, where the 30-year old former U.S. Marine has been detained on trumped up charges for over two and a half years. "We are desperately worried about Trevor's health -- our son is out of time, and the [Biden] Administration needs to act now," Joey and Paula Reed said in a statement Thursday. Russian authorities have declined to give him a tuberculosis test or access to medicine, phone calls to his family, or even written communications with his attorneys in recent weeks, they added.

  • Lord Owen: Ukraine is going to be Putin's undoing

    David Owen has met his fair share of Soviet and Russian leaders.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Bobblehead Nods at Heroism

    The 44-year-old leader’s fearlessness and fight for democracy has captivated millions.

  • Wealthy Russians are snapping up jewelry and luxury goods as the ruble crumbles

    The Russian ruble has crashed to a record low after the invasion of Ukraine as sanctions bite.

  • Moscow shuts its stock exchange for a 5th day as London freezes trading in 8 more Russian shares

    The Moscow stock market is shut for a 5th day to avoid panic selling, while the London Stock Exchange halts trading in the remainder of Russian securities.

  • J.P. Morgan: War Spells Doom for Russian Economy

    Western sanctions are making their mark on Russia's economy, with supposed advantages turning into problems.

  • NATO brings Finland, Sweden on board for all Ukraine conflict discussions

    “In response to Russia’s aggression, we have decided to strengthen our coordination and information-sharing with Finland and Sweden,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • Russia’s most dangerous bears are savage ruthless cannibals

    A bear’s facial muscles are so poorly developed that it’s impossible for him to make the expressions that other animals normally use to telegraph their intentions in the wild.

  • What Putin should have learned from Afghanistan

    What Putin should have learned from Afghanistan

  • Ron DeSantis likens Putin to an 'authoritarian gas-station attendant' and says France would 'probably not' put up a fight if Russia invaded

    "A lot of other places around the world, they just fold the minute there's any type of adversity," DeSantis said.

  • NYC Mayor Adams to turn Brooklyn port into offshore wind hub

    New York City will be transforming a major warehousing and manufacturing port into a hub for offshore wind production, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced on Thursday. The wind farm, to be built at the city-owned South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, will be one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in America, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). Construction of the site will help achieve New York's goals of...

  • IKEA temporarily closes stores in Russia, flags bigger price hikes

    IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, is closing its stores in Russia and pausing all sourcing in the country and ally Belarus, joining the wave of Western firms curbing business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The news, announced on Thursday, came as IKEA store owner Ingka Group's retail manager told Reuters the budget furniture maker now expected to raise prices by an average of 12% this fiscal year, up from 9% flagged previously amid soaring raw material costs and supply chain disruptions. "The devastating war in Ukraine is a human tragedy, and our deepest empathy and concerns are with the millions of people impacted," brand owner Inter IKEA and Ingka Group said in a joint statement.

  • CBB Wagers: Horns at Jayhawks, Tar Heels at Blue Devils, Hogs at Vols

    We have a MASSIVE college basketball weekend on tap to usher us into March Madness. Coach K's final home game, Big 12, SEC and Big Ten titles on the line... what else do you need? Frank Schwab sets the table for the final regular-season weekend before tournament time kicks off. Can the North Carolina Tar Heels spoil Duke's outright ACC title dreams? Frank dives into games from around the power five with his bets wagers. Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

  • New Russian law threatens reporters with lengthy prison sentences

    As the war in Ukraine grinds on, most Russians are unaware of what is really happening amid a new crackdown on the few remaining independent media outlets.

  • Colorado attempts a return to "normal" as two-year anniversary nears

    Note: Case counts in Idaho, Maine and Washington may be affected by ongoing data anomalies; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosSaturday marks two years since the first two people in Colorado tested positive for COVID-19 — simultaneously making March 2020 feel like yesterday and a lifetime ago. Fast-forward: To say we've come a long way since is a massive understatement. From multiple variants, rapidly changing restrictions, and a life-saving vaccine, a lot has changed these past 24 months. Stay on to

  • Goldie Hawn Says Her Children Are 'Doing Great' as Parents: A 'Domino Effect'

    Goldie Hawn has been named one of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World for her non-profit program, MindUp

  • Ukrainians hit out at Russians panic buying in Ikea while ‘there’s genocide in our country’

    One Moscow store reportedly had a record number of visitors as shoppers rushed to buy furniture