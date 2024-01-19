Russian silence over downed A-50 indicates "silent recognition" of Ukrainian success - British intelligence

Another Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control (AWACS) plane has appeared, this time further from Ukraine, according to a report by the British Ministry of Defense Intelligence on Jan. 19.

Read also: Ukraine achieves world first with downing of Russian A-50 aircraft

Russia’s decision to fly the new A-50 over the territory of the Russian Federation near Krasnodar, as well as its general silence over the destruction of the last aircraft, indicate a lack of willingness to “test the plane’s fate,” as well as a silent recognition of Ukraine’s ability to shoot it down.

If the loss of the A-50 had been an "accident," such a decision would hardly have been necessary, British Intelligence said.

The occupiers are trying to preserve the remaining A-50s, despite the damage to their overall effectiveness in operations over Ukrainian skies.

On Jan. 14 the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian A-50 plane over the Azov Sea and left the Il-22 command-and-control aircraft inoperative.

The Russian Air Force has only eight A-50 planes in its disposal.



Read also: Ukrainian Air Force spots another Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft over Sea of Azov

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine