Russian snipers abused 4-year-old, raped her mother outside Kyiv in March 2022 — Reuters

Ukraine has accused two Russian soldiers of sexually abusing a four-year-old girl

Prosecutors describe a series a horrific series of sexual crimes allegedly committed by the Russian 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in four houses in the Brovary district of Kyiv Oblast in March 2022.

The case charges that on March 13, two intoxicated snipers, aged 28 and 32, broke into the yard of a young family's house in the town of Brovary, near Kyiv.

The Russian soldiers first beat the father with a metal pan, forced him to kneel, and raped his wife. One of the soldiers then told the four-year-old girl that he would “make her a woman” before abusing her.

The family survived.

Prosecutors allege that following the attack, the two soldiers went next door where they beat an elderly couple, then raped a 41-year-old pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl.

In another place, where several families lived, Russian soldiers forced everyone into the kitchen and raped a 15-year-old girl and her mother.

All of the victims survived and are receiving psychological and medical care.

According to prosecutors, one of the rapists has died, while the other, named Yevgeny Chernoknizhny, returned to Russia.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office/Handout via REUTERS

Journalists have asked for the names of both soldiers, but prosecutors have only provided the name of the younger soldier.

Journalists reached out to the named soldier, where a person who identified himself as Chernoknizhny's brother said that he had died.

"He died," the man said, crying. “There's no way you can get hold of him. That's all that I can say.”

The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The phone numbers of Russia’s 15th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade were not working.

Two officers at the Samara garrison, which includes the brigade, could not provide contacts for the unit, with one telling Reuters that they were classified.

