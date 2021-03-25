Russian social network users should divulge personal, passport data - proposal

A man looks at a computer screen showing logos of Russian social network VKontakte in Moscow
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator wants to ask social media and online messenger users to hand over their passport data, addresses and other information, a draft law published on a government website showed.

The idea comes amid a crackdown on U.S. social media over what Moscow says is their failure to follow Russia's laws. Moscow slowed down the speed of Twitter this month and threatened to block it entirely.

The new proposal, which was published online by watchdog Roskomnadzor, was drawn up following amendments to personal data legislation requiring companies from July to receive consent from users to handle some kinds of data.

Under the proposal, users would be able to submit their consent directly to the company or through Roskomnadzor's system, the document said.

For that, users would submit their names, telephone number, email address, residential address and passport information, data that would be verified by the watchdog using a government database.

That personal data could also be shared with other government agencies in cases mandated by the law, according to the proposal that was published online on Tuesday and first reported by newspaper Kommersant on Thursday.

The proposal comes amid a stand-off between Moscow and U.S. social media firms in which Russia accused the latter of failing to delete posts that Moscow said illegally urged children to take part in anti-Kremlin protests.

In recent weeks, President Vladimir Putin, 68, has complained publicly about the internet, warning of what he said was its socially destructive power and saying it needed to be contained by moral laws.

The former KGB officer has repeatedly said the internet started out as a CIA project and has nurtured an image as resistant to new technology.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Black holes

    Videographic on black holes, the most powerful known forces in the universe. The astronomers who gave the world its first true glimpse of a black hole have produced another landmark image, this time capturing the polarised light swirling around the same star-eating monster's magnetic fields. VIDEOGRAPHIC

  • EU vaccine exports: how Brussels is taking on Boris Johnson and what it means for the rollout

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What's the story? While the UK’s vaccine rollout has surpassed all expectations and immunised more than half of British adults, the same is not true of the efforts of our European cousins. EU politicians and diplomats are under extreme pressure to explain to voters why the bloc has managed to vaccinate barely 12 per cent of its eligible population, while it continues to export millions of doses of different vaccines abroad. European leaders will use a crunch meeting on Thursday to take steps to prevent vaccines (or their ingredients) being exported to countries that have their own manufacturing capability and a strong vaccine drive. The plans, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, could mean the supply of jabs to Britain is restricted, which some believe could put the UK’s vaccine rollout back by two months. So far around 10 million vaccines, mostly from Pfizer, have been sent from the Continent to the UK. Much of the recent anger in Brussels has been directed towards AstraZeneca, which has signed contracts with the UK that give Britain priority over the first 100 million vaccines the company produces, in exchange for R&D funding from the UK Government in the early stages of the pandemic. The company says it has been hit with supply issues, and while it is legally bound to protect the doses destined for Britain, its EU contract only demands its “best reasonable efforts”. So AstraZeneca jabs produced abroad have been sent to the UK, while doses manufactured in Britain have stayed here. As a result, the company has delivered just 30 per cent of the doses promised in its EU contract for the first quarter of 2021. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, had initially planned to keep vaccines in the EU by using an obscure legal mechanism buried in the Lisbon Treaty, which allows officials to take control of factories and re-route the jabs to European arms. Now it seems the latest plans would only be triggered if the country receiving the vaccines had a strong vaccine rollout programme and its own manufacturing plants. In a press conference on Wednesday, officials introduced the concepts of "reciprocity and proportionality". "Open roads should run in both directions," Ms von der Leyen said. That loosely translates to: Does the country of destination need jabs more than the EU? And does the EU get anything back? Looking back This is not the first time that EU leaders have found themselves in hot water over the AstraZeneca jab. In January, the EU approved export restrictions on vaccines, but they can only be used if the company is not fulfilling its contractual obligations with the EU, and if the country where the vaccines are headed is not considered vulnerable. So the controls haven’t been used yet, and they expire this month. Meanwhile, European politicians themselves have seriously undermined public trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine by suggesting publicly that it does not work in the elderly population, or that it may increase the risk of blood clots. Emmanuel Macron has withdrawn his earlier comments about the use of the jab in the over-65s – but polling suggests the majority of the population in many EU states now don’t trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, and may turn it down if one was offered. That could later be an issue for the EU, as the AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport and store, cheaper to manufacture and could be the answer to the bloc’s ailing rollout effort. The pressure on European politicians is exacerbated by what looks like a third wave of coronavirus cases on the Continent, which could significantly raise the death rate there if more people are not jabbed soon. Anything else? The latest row centres on the export of jabs from a specific factory contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca jabs in Leiden, in the Netherlands. Boris Johnson has indicated that the UK would be willing to share the output of that factory with the EU, but the Commission wants access to vaccines produced in factories in Britain too. Ms von der Leyen has called for “reciprocity” of vaccine exports, while a diplomat painted the EU as the “pharmacist of the world,” merrily handing out jabs to 33 countries while its own people miss out. The UK is unlikely to give up any jabs manufactured in Britain, at risk of slowing down its rollout programme and squandering the opportunity to end lockdown sooner. Mr Johnson has said that the UK thinks any contracts signed should be respected – which is a way of saying that Britain is happy to continue to receive preferential treatment in exchange for its early support of the AstraZeneca jab and the hard negotiating of the UK vaccines taskforce. The stern words on both sides of the Channel are reminiscent of endless debates over Brexit, but in this round of talks the EU has no need to keep British voters and the Eurosceptic media on side. EU diplomats have been privately briefing journalists that all the Commission wants is “fairness” and views the issue as a problem with AstraZeneca, rather than with the UK. Several EU figures, including Micheal Martin, the Irish Prime Minister, have said they would prefer to avoid a ban altogether and work out the supply issues through negotiation. But if officials move to block vaccines that would otherwise have been administered in Britain, Government sources say the UK could retaliate with bans on its own exports to the EU in a “tit-for-tat” move. That would see relations between Britain and its neighbours break down even further. Refresher take This political debate is viewed with exasperation from scientists and health officials, who point out that everyone will eventually need to be vaccinated anyway because the virus travels across borders. But UK officials know that any threat to the vaccine drive risks delaying the timetable for the end of lockdown, which is set to be completely eased by June 21. Other issues with supply – notably from a factory in India – have increased the pressure on ministers to keep the vaccine effort on track and the exports from the EU rolling. With Britain passing a year since the first lockdown this week, the political price for letting the roadmap slip will be extremely high. Mr Johnson has spent the last four years telling the electorate that the UK can be more successful when it is independent from Europe. Now he has the chance to prove it.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine's global rollout faces more complications

    India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources said. That could delay supplies to dozens of lower-income countries also relying on SII production under the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme backed by the World Health Organization. "We understand that deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to lower-income economies participating in the COVAX facility will likely face delays...," the programme's procurement and distributing partner UNICEF told Reuters.

  • Russia's Putin signs bill to lift age limits for top officials

    President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Wednesday allowing civilian officials he has appointed to remain in their posts past the age of 70 if they choose, a government website said. This limit will no longer apply to officials whose appointment and dismissal is decided by the president, according to the new law, signed on Wednesday by Putin, who is himself 68. A constitutional amendment introduced in the summer of 2020 opened the door to Putin remaining in office until 2036, meaning he could rule until the age of 83.

  • Biden's EPA to review manipulation of science under Trump

    Biden administration officials confirmed the review is specifically focused on policies and actions taken during Trump's presidency.

  • Israeli far-rightists spurn Islamist party, clouding Netanyahu coalition prospects

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects of forming a new coalition government after an indecisive election were further complicated on Thursday by a far-right refusal of any prospective parliamentary partnership with an Islamist party. Partial tallies from Tuesday's ballot showed Netanyahu's conservative Likud and ideologically kindred factions short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset - raising the possibility he would seek some sort of accommodation with the United Arab List. While political commentators saw inclusion of the UAL - which was forecast to win four seats - in a Netanyahu-led government as unlikely, some predicted the party might instead pledge not to support any opposition no-confidence motions.

  • Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules -sources

    Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce ministry met e-commerce players after allegations by retailers, which are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart create complex structures to bypass federal foreign investment rules and damage small traders. New Delhi has been considering revising e-commerce foreign investment rules for weeks.

  • Denmark to extend suspension of AstraZeneca COVID shot amid doubts

    Denmark will prolong its suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots by three weeks pending further investigations into a potential link between the vaccine and rare cases of blood clots. Denmark was among the first countries in Europe this month to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine after reports of a small number of unusual cases of blood clots, registered both in Denmark and elsewhere.

  • An Oath Keepers member bragged about organizing an 'alliance' with other far-right groups ahead of the Capitol riot, court filings say

    A new court filing shows just how much the far-right militia planned in advance of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

    Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date. Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 Covishield doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

  • Burst pipe floods Boston streets

    A burst pipe at a construction site in Boston flooded a section of Commonwealth Avenue.

  • Crypto Exchange Coinsquare Ordered to Hand Thousands of Customers’ Records to Canadian Tax Agency

    Coinsquare estimates between 5 and 10 percent of customer records could be caught in the sweep.

  • Mark Kelly says Boulder reminds him of wife Gabby Giffords getting shot in 2011

    Sen. Mark Kelly told Axios on Wednesday the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, brought back sad memories of when his wife, Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head outside a supermarket in Arizona.What they're saying: “Because it was a grocery store, you know, reminded me a lot of what it was like in January 2011," Kelly said. "It's really heartbreaking. This happens all too often in our country. I mean two in a week, 18 people dead."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Giffords, a House member who represented the Tucson area, became gun-reform advocates in the aftermath of her shooting.Following Monday's attack, which killed 10, Giffords herself tweeted it was "an especially personal tragedy for me. ... It’s been 10 years and countless communities have faced something similar. This is not normal."Kelly, a former Navy fighter pilot and astronaut elected to Congress in November, told Axios the White House has not yet reached out to him about the shooting or to engage on potential gun reform. He remains hopeful they can work with Congress to finally find a solution."The gun violence we see is unlike any other developed country, and there are things we can do about it. We know what works."He specifically called for better background checks on gun buyers.Flashback: In January 2011, then-Rep. Giffords was shot in the head while delivering remarks outside a grocery store in Tucson, sustaining injuries that still affect her mobility and speech.Six people died, including her aide, the chief judge for the U.S. District Court for Arizona and a 9-year-old girl.Last week, another eight people were shot and killed at three sites around Atlanta, Georgia.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nike faces social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region. Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media backlash had a wider fallout. Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over the company's Xinjiang statement, his agency said on Weibo on Thursday.

  • Belarusian opposition calls for new wave of protests against Lukashenko

    Belarusian opposition figures marked an unofficial "Freedom Day" on Thursday by calling for new protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to increase pressure on him to resign. Lukashenko, 66, has faced the biggest challenge to his nearly 27-year-rule since protesters took to the streets after he was declared the winner of a presidential election last August which they said was rigged. He denied electoral fraud and police cracked down on the protests, which attracted hundreds of thousands of people before giving way to smaller marches.

  • The US had a plan in the 1960s to blast an alternative Suez Canal through Israel using 520 nuclear bombs

    The plan, drawn up in 1963, would have carved the canal through the Negev desert but did not take into account "political feasibility."

  • Canada sanctions nine Russian officials, Kremlin vows response

    Canada's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it is imposing new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia," prompting the Kremlin to vow a response against Canada. Global Affairs Canada said the sanctions were part of a diplomatic effort to pressure senior Russian officials over "the attempted murder" and detention of prominent critic Alexey Navalny, and the treatment of citizen protesters.

  • China is leaving a huge economic void in Latin America. The U.S. should step in and fill it | Opinion

    From Chilean copper to Argentinian soybeans to Brazilian iron ore, China continues to vacuum up Latin America’s natural resources. China was already South America’s top trading partner before the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s early recovery is helping Latin America recuperate from the coronavirus’ devastating economic blow. Chinese political and economic influence in the region has never been broader; its status has never been higher.

  • U.S. wages psychologicial war on Moscow - Russian defense adviser

    The United States and other Western countries are waging a psychological war on Russia to try to undermine President Vladimir Putin and state institutions, an adviser to Russia's defence minister said. The aide, Andrei Ilnitsky, also said in comments widely reported by Russian media that Washington also wanted to alter how Russians think in a "war...for people's minds". Moscow's ties with Washington are at a post-Cold War low, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying he believes Putin is a killer who deserves to be hit with sanctions for meddling in U.S. politics, charges the Kremlin denies.

  • Maria Sharapova Debuts Japandi-Inspired Furniture Capsule with Rove Concepts

    The tennis star teams up with Rove Concepts for her Japanese-inspired capsule.