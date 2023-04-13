Russian sociologist explains when Putin’s entourage may overthrow him

Russian sociologist Igor Eidman believes that Vladimir Putin's regime will not survive until the 2024 presidential election

“When they realize that this complacency won’t work, that it doesn’t work out and everything is going to collapse quickly, then of course they will speak in a completely different way,” said Eidman.

“And this dulled discontent, which already breaks through in some phone conversations, will turn into some real actions, in particular, the fact that Putin will really be overthrown. But it will happen, as I said, when they realize that this is the end. And they will understand that this is the end when the Russian army flees from occupied Ukrainian territories.”

According to Eidman, Russia’s weakness against the background of the Ukrainian counter-offensive “will be fatal for Putin’s authority and that of his regime.”

“When they (the Russian population and the ruling elite) understand that no victory is in sight, it will be a humiliating defeat,” the expert said.

“They will, of course, start passing the buck. And it will be the president, i.e., Putin. And that’s why, I think, his regime won’t survive after such a defeat, not that long, but not for several months after such a defeat. And defeat would be not just surrendering everything, including Crimea, but even retreating to the positions of Feb. 24, 2022.”

The Russian sociologist also said that he does not believe that the 2024 Russian presidential elections will take place.

“I think they (elections) won’t take place, and Putin will definitely not be able to participate in them,” Eidman said.

“Because during this time, during a little over a year before the elections, Putin’s regime won’t survive.”

Earlier, Russian journalist Roman Popkov said in an interview with Radio NV that Yevgeny Prigozhin has managed to turn his Wagner Group private military company into a full-fledged army.

He believes that in this way Prigozhin is preparing for an armed struggle for power in a post-Putin Russia.

