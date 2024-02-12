Russian soldier cites ‘nowhere to live’ as motivation for invading Ukraine

Russia soldier says he went to war against Ukraine because he had ‘nowhere to live’

A Russian invader stated that he joined the fight against Ukraine because he had “nowhere to live,” Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets shared in a video on Telegram on Feb. 11.

The video shows the Russian prisoner of war being asked about his motivation for participating in the war, to which he replied, “I simply had nowhere to live.”

Everything must be done to hold the terrorist state accountable for every crime committed and for every life taken by Russian soldiers, Lubinets said.

More than 220 Russian soldiers have surrendered as of December 2023 through the “I Want to Live” hotline — a service designed to help Russian servicemen unwilling to participate in the Russian invasion of Ukraine to safely surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces — with over a thousand cases pending.

In the past day alone, Ukrainian forces have eliminated 790 Russian soldiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the losses of the Russian army have surpassed 395 thousand troops.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine