Russian soldier complains about old equipment, lack of winter uniform, in intercepted call

23
·1 min read
Russian invaders
According to the Russian invader, the Russians “can’t even hope to get a winter uniform.”

Read also: Another intercepted conversation with Russian soldier reveals complaints about incompetent commander

The soldier says that they’ve already spent one winter in Ukraine, and will spend another one without warm clothes. The mother can be heard assuming that at least the military equipment would be new.

“The oldest junk, nothing new in terms of technology,” the soldier replies.

“T-62 tanks. Yesterday, they brought the shells for Grad that look fifty-ish years old.”

Read also: Russian invaders forbidden to retreat under threat of being shot, intercept shows

Corruption in the Russian military is endemic, and the chaos of their logistics chains, aided by precision Ukrainian strikes on supply hubs, has further damaged their ability to properly equip their soldiers.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

