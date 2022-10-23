Russian soldier complains about old equipment, lack of winter uniform, in intercepted call

Russian invaders

According to the Russian invader, the Russians “can’t even hope to get a winter uniform.”

The soldier says that they’ve already spent one winter in Ukraine, and will spend another one without warm clothes. The mother can be heard assuming that at least the military equipment would be new.

“The oldest junk, nothing new in terms of technology,” the soldier replies.

“T-62 tanks. Yesterday, they brought the shells for Grad that look fifty-ish years old.”

Corruption in the Russian military is endemic, and the chaos of their logistics chains, aided by precision Ukrainian strikes on supply hubs, has further damaged their ability to properly equip their soldiers.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine