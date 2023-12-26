Russian soldier fails to catch evacuation vehicle — video

The driver-mechanic of the Russian MT-LB left behind soldiers who fell due to injuries on the battlefield, practically without a second thought

The Russian military has once again disproven their propaganda myth that the Russian Armed Forces never abandon their soldiers.

A viral hilarious video on social media showcases a Russian soldier's desperate attempt to catch up with an evacuation MT-LB, while the visibly alarmed driver decides against waiting for him and his other injured comrades.

Opting for a swift exit, the driver leaves the lagging soldiers behind on the battlefield.

One particularly determined soldier goes to extreme lengths, sprinting after the tracked vehicle for several hundred meters and managing to grab its rear door. Despite his efforts, he eventually exhausts himself, ending up abandoned on the ground by his fellow soldiers.

The fate of this ambitious "sprinter" remains uncertain, but survival prospects appear bleak under the vigilant gaze of Ukrainian drones.

