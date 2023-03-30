Russian soldier found guilty in absentia of abusing civilians evacuating from Kyiv Oblast

The Russian military taunted civilians as they tried to evacuate

The soldier was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read also: Court sentences Russian pilot to 12 years in prison for dropping bombs on Kharkiv TV tower

During the Russian occupation of settlements near Kyiv in early March 2022, he committed unlawful acts against civilians, prosecutors proved.

It happened near the village of Buzova on the Zhytomyr highway in Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast.

The invader stopped a car with civilians that was part of an evacuation convoy. He was drunk and threatened the people in the car with a firearm.

Read also: Ukrainian court passes first sentences under war crimes law against former Crimean security officials

The Russian soldier ordered a married couple to get out of the car and forced the man to take off his clothes above the waist. The invader hit the victim in the head with a rifle butt and threatened to shoot him.

After the Russian invading forces fled the Kyiv Oblast at the end of March 2022, the world saw evidence of Russian army atrocities, which resulted in hundreds of people being murdered. In Bucha, Irpin, and along the Zhytomyr highway the bodies of civilians tortured and killed by Russians were found by liberating Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian government declared on April 14, 2022, the actions of the Russian army to be genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Read also: Five faces of Russian killers involved in the murder and rape of Ukraine’s Bucha

As of September, 422 bodies of murdered civilians had been found in Bucha after the town had been liberated. In total, over 1,300 dead civilian victims were found in Kyiv Oblast, the region’s police have reported.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine