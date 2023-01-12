Russian soldier sentenced to 5 years in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine

A court in the Russian city of Ufa has sentenced a 24-year-old corporal to five years in prison for refusing to fight in Ukraine.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; united press office of the courts of the Republic of Bashkortostan on Telegram

Details: According to court materials, Corporal Marcel Kandarov has been charged with evading military service for more than one month during the mobilisation period.

Reportedly, Kandarov, who did not want to participate in the war against Ukraine, did not report for duty in May 2022.

Kandarov was detained by the police in September 2022.

The court found Kandarov guilty of evading military service. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and will serve his time in a general security regime prison.

Background:

Aleksandr Leshkov, a mobilised serviceman, has been sentenced to 5.5 years at a high-security penal colony in Russia for "beating an officer" during a military inspection, when the serviceman was outraged by the poor training and provision of fellow conscripts.

