Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine asks for 'forgiveness'

BGR

Nature is made up of some amazing and intriguing creatures. Perhaps one of the most intriguing is the octopus. Some even believe they could be aliens. One mystery that has long evaded scientists is the octopus’s self-destruction after mating. For years, scientists have wondered why octopuses torture themselves after mating. Now, after all this time, … The post Octopuses torture and eat themselves after mating, and scientists finally know why appeared first on BGR.