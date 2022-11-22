A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him

A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
13
Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Ammunition boxes lay outside a destroyed school on the outskirts of a recently liberated village outskirts of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
Ammunition boxes lay outside a destroyed school on the outskirts of a recently liberated village outskirts of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, on November 16, 2022.AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, file

  • Ukrainian troops found a wounded Russian soldier in retaken Kherson, per footage seen by CNN.

  • The soldier said his comrades told him they would return for him, but only rescued his officer.

  • "They said they'd come back for me but nobody came," he said.

A wounded Russian soldier who was found by Ukrainian troops in Kherson said his army told him they would return for him when they rescued his commander, but they never did.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit recorded the moment where they found the soldier, and shared it with CNN.

In the footage, Ukrainian troops enter a Russian command center on the outskirts of Kherson and find a soldier with wounded legs, according to CNN.

Ukrainian soldiers then tend to his wounds and the man described how his fellow troops left him, according to CNN's summary of the footage.

"We got pinned down over here and everybody ran," he said, according to CNN.

"I fell down and lay there till evening. They came and took my captain and that was it. They said they'd come back for me but nobody came."

It is not clear exactly when the exchange took place. Russian soldiers began to leave the key city in early November, and Ukraine retook it on November 11.

The city was the largest Russia managed to capture in its invasion, and Putin declared Kherson a formal part of Russia alongside other occupied regions of Ukraine. Its loss was therefore a particular humiliation for Putin and the Russian military.

The Ukrainian unit said the Russian soldier was brought to safety and treated, CNN reported.

Ukraine has not commented on what it will do with the soldier. Ukraine has traded some prisoners of war for its own troops held by Russia, and Ukraine also previously said that it would prosecute some that it captured.

Other reports have also outlined Russia leaving wounded soldiers behind in Kherson.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian conscripts in Luhansk Oblast given uniforms belonging to killed and wounded soldiers

    In Luhansk Oblast, conscripts fighting on the side of the Russian Federation are given uniforms belonging to dead or wounded soldiers; they find personal belongings of the uniforms' previous owners in their pockets.

  • 'It was tough, scary times': Baby boomer financial experts who survived the Great Inflation recount ways to ride out a recession

    There's no way around it. You just have to get through it.

  • Analysis: Russell Wilson trade looks like Herschel Walker's

    The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”

  • Ukraine's security service raids Kyiv monastery, suspects Russian sabotage

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's SBU security service and police raided a 1,000-year-old Orthodox Christian monastery in Kyiv early on Tuesday as part of operations to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services". The sprawling Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex - or Kyiv Monastery of the Caves - is a Ukrainian cultural treasure and the headquarters of the Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that falls under the Moscow Patriarchate. The Russian Orthodox Church, whose head Patriarch Kirill has strongly supported Moscow's military actions in Ukraine, condemned Tuesday's raid as an "act of intimidation".

  • Forget Mars, for now—a top NASA scientist says that humans will live and work on the moon within the decade

    “Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations, depending on how long we will be on the surface,” NASA’s Howard Hu said.

  • Ukraines security forces, police and National Guards conduct counterintelligence operations in Kyiv monastery

    Ukraine's Security Service is conducting a counterintelligence operation within the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a monastery in Kyiv. Source: Press service for the Security Service of Ukraine Quote: "These measures are being undertaken jointly with the National Police and the National Guards as part of the Security Service's systematic efforts to counter subversive activities of Russian special forces in Ukraine.

  • Hacker George Hotz, long a frenemy of Elon Musk, signs on for 12 weeks at Twitter

    A lot has been made of Twitter's shrinking workforce, which is reportedly down to 2,300 people down from the 7,500 employed by the company when new owner Elon Musk took control. While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk's master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter's payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.

  • A Ukrainian chef, armed with his country's cuisine

    When Russian troops launched their invasion last spring, Ukraine's most famous chef, Ievgen Klopotenko, shut down his acclaimed Kyiv restaurant, 100 Rokiv, and reopened it as a military canteen. Now he's back to serving customers – and supporting his country's identity by promoting its native cuisine, including borsch. Correspondent Holly Williams goes in the kitchen with Klopotenko for a taste of Ukraine.

  • The wife of a Russian soldier says she gave her TV away because the war in Ukraine was making her 'aggressive'

    The family members of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine are speaking out about how unprepared the country's military is.

  • AP Fires Journalist Who Reported Russia Launched Missiles into Poland: Report

    The Associated Press has reportedly fired the journalist behind a story that claimed Russia was responsible for the missiles that crossed into Poland and inflicted civilian casualties last week.

  • France, Germany and Italy announce plans and funding details for European space launcher programme

    The French, Germany and Italian governments announced plans and funding details on Tuesday to move forward with Europe's space launcher exploitation programme, as Europe aims to catch up with the United States and China in this area. France, Germany and Italy said public funding for this would be allocated in contracts to be awarded by the European Space Agency (ESA) to the launch service provider, the launcher system primes and each main industrial body.

  • Analysis-China has limited power, and perhaps little desire, to curb North Korea

    U.S. President Joe Biden last week asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, if he could try to talk North Korea out of a new nuclear weapon test but he acknowledged that he did not know if China had the capacity to do so. As unpredictable North Korea builds its arsenal of nuclear weapons and the missiles to fire them across Asia and at the United States, the question of China's ability to rein in its old ally has taken on particular urgency. But with tension simmering between the United States and China, especially over Taiwan, the issue may not only be if China has the ability to influence North Korea's behaviour but to what extent it is in China's interests to tame a neighbour it has long seen as a useful buffer to the United States.

  • Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests

    Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the Islamic Republic since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. Iranian newspapers turned to the familiar tactic of accusing foreign enemies, including the United States, Britain and Israel, of stirring up protests to throw the national team off its game.

  • Game Recap: Warriors 127, Rockets 120

    Klay Thompson recorded a season-high 41 points and 10 3pt FGM (10-13) for the Warriors as they defeated the Rockets, 127-120, earning their first road victory of the season. Stephen Curry added 33 points, seven rebounds, and a season-high 15 assists for the Warriors in the victory, while Kevin Porter Jr. tallied 30 points, five rebounds, and six assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 8-9 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 3-14.

  • Russian forces were suffering from 'electronic fratricide' within days of attacking Ukraine, a new report says

    Early in the war, Russia's military tried to jam Ukrainian radars and communications and end up jamming its own troops as well.

  • Britain provides Ukraine with advanced model of laser-guided Brimstone missile

    The UK’s Royal Air Force has sent an advanced model of the laser-guided Brimstone missile, with double the range of the previous design, to help Ukraine push back Russian forces, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported on Nov. 21.

  • Republicans need to give Trump the Hoover treatment and cut the loser loose

    Donald Trump has been the greatest boon for Democrats since the Great Recession, when they won the presidency and majorities in the House and Senate.

  • Letters: Jim Jordan riding high. Elections 'painful for Ohioans who believe in freedom'

    Letters to the Editor: ‘We the people’ will be back. The 1800s are making a comeback. 'We’ve seen the damage.'

  • Zelenskyy says that work is underway to force Russia to withdraw from Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he discussed the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure with French President Emmanuel Macron. In particular, the two presidents discussed the demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

  • Kyrie Irving Succinctly Captured the Free Thinker's Definition of "Free Speech"

    "I would like to be on a platform where I could openly share how I feel without being harshly criticized."