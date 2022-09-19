Russian soldiers caught between Ukraines Armed Forces and right bank of Dnipro River seek ways to surrender Operational Command Pivden (South)

ALONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:24

Russian units in southern Ukraine are trapped between the Ukrainian army and the right bank of the Dnipro River. Some of the Russian occupiers’ commanders are trying to get in touch with representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to lay down their arms and surrender.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, United Coordinating Press Centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the 24-hour news broadcast; Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "The fire control that we maintain over the crossings and transport arteries across the Dnipro River is making them realise that they are trapped between the Ukrainian Forces and the right bank of the river - namely the units stationed in this part of Kherson Oblast.

Therefore, they have been offered a way out in the form of transition under the auspices of international humanitarian law or to return home, but it is necessary to figure out how."

Details: Humeniuk says that the Russian soldiers are demoralised and do not see the purpose of their deployment on this front.

Quote: "We are receiving information that they [the Russian troops] are really demoralised, they really do not see the point of them being on this front. They see the example of the eastern front, and that is very encouraging for them, because they understand that such a course of events is also possible.

They see that it is closer to move forward, laying down their arms, and go over to the POWs exchange fund than to move to the border, because Kherson Oblast is a long way from the border with Russia, unlike Kharkiv Oblast, and there is a significant obstacle in their way - the Dnipro River, which is currently impassable in any way."

Humeniuk also reported cases where the command of Russian units has contacted representatives of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in order to negotiate their surrender: "They are subject to thorough inspection."

