Russian soldiers are routinely treated with disgust by their compatriots when they return to Moscow, according to a video interview with two mobilized soldiers posted on social media on August 21.

One of the soldiers in the video stated that while Russian military personnel might still be tolerated in some regions, they are openly shunned in the capital city.

A fellow service member expressed a similar sentiment, lamenting that Muscovites view individuals like him as murderers.

"Imagine this – you're on the subway, and the moment you're in uniform, people immediately scatter. 'Ugh, murderer,' or saying something like that," he grumbles.

"Or, as all Muscovites like to say, 'Couldn't you have found another way? There are other provinces, other countries...' It's repugnant. You feel the stares of people... And mind you, I didn't go there voluntarily. A piece of paper came, and I went after it came. I didn't flee like some did. I didn't hide or dodge; I went, that's all. Like a law-abiding citizen. I come on vacation, and people point fingers at me.”

Tens of thousands of Russian men have been mobilized to fight in the country's invasion of Ukraine. The vast majority of those mobilized have participated in armed aggression against Ukraine, and a significant percentage has directly committed war crimes against Ukrainians.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine