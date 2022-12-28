Russian soldiers deserting en masse in Zaporizhzhia Oblast General Staff

The Russian occupiers often resort to desertion and leave their places of military service. More than 200 invaders are wanted in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook



Quote: "The Russian troops and mercenaries of the occupying forces are leaving their places of service en masse in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Separate units of Rosgvardia were sent to the city of Prymorsk to conduct search operations. Preliminary data indicates that more than 200 people are wanted." [Rosgvardia is the Russian National Guard - ed.]

Details: In addition, the General Staff has confirmed the destruction of one S300 anti-aircraft missile system, eight pieces of military equipment of various types and an ammunition dump in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the previous days.

The General Staff also reported that more than 150 Russian servicemen were wounded.

However, the number of Russian occupiers killed is being updated.

