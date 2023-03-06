Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

Russian invaders have shot an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war after he said "Glory to Ukraine".

Source: the video of the execution, which is being shared online; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Several internet bloggers and social media channels posted videos of the execution.

The footage shows a Ukrainian soldier, who had been taken into Russian captivity, saying: "Glory to Ukraine". After that, the Russian invaders executed the prisoner of war, shouting: "You're a b**ch. Die, b**ch".

The President's Office of Ukraine has responded to the brutal murder of the unarmed Ukrainian defender.

Yermak stated that war crimes are cultivated in Russia and whitewashed by their propaganda and myths about "Nazis."

Quote: "Killing a person taken to captivity is another example of this. It is also an example of their national insignificance and weakness.

There will be a payback for every such war crime. No one will be able to hide from it."

