Russian soldiers execute unarmed prisoner of war, Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office launches investigation

A video showing Russian soldiers shooting one unarmed prisoner of war who approached them with his hands up, and killing the second is circulating on social media. The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has launched an investigation.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram

Quote: "On 9 February 2024, a video of Ukrainian defenders being shot by Russian armed forces representatives during the capture of our positions near the village of Klischiivka in Bakhmut district was released to the media."

Details: The video from a Russian drone shows that the commander of one of the Russian army units during the assault on the Ukrainian trenches gives the order not to take prisoners.

Russian soldiers shot one unarmed prisoner who approached them with his hands raised, and killed the second one by throwing a grenade into the trench.

The Prosecutor's Office emphasises that murdering prisoners of war is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions and a serious international crime.

